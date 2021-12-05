Philadelphia Eagles Make Final Decision on Starting QB: Report

Everything was trending in the right direction for Jalen Hurts all week, then Saturday hit. Hurts’ ankle wasn’t feeling up to the task and Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Minshew hasn’t logged quality minutes since December 20 of 2020 when he was leading the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went 22-of-29 for 226 yards and two touchdowns in that one. He’s been backing up Hurts since arriving in Philly this past summer, but mixed in on starter’s reps earlier this week as Hurts nursed an ankle injury. Now it appears as if Minshew will be QB1.

According to Derrick Gunn, Hurts is out and Minshew is in for Week 13 against the New York Jets. He also reported that running back Boston Scott will be a game-time decision. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Gunn’s report on Hurts while adding that the Eagles “want to see how Hurts is feeling on gameday before making any final decisions.” Again, no official clarity on the matter.

Don’t Question Hurts’ Toughness

If Hurts doesn’t play in Week 13 it won’t be because he didn’t lobby for it. The dual-threat quarterback out of Oklahoma (via Alabama) is one of the toughest players in the Eagles’ locker room. He would have to be physically restrained from running out of the tunnel unless it was a serious injury. Apparently, this is it.

“He’s played through injuries last year, played through injuries this year,” All-Pro center Jason Kelce said. “He’s a guy that’s going to give you everything he has, and every single day he comes with the mindset to get better and to improve. So, I think he’s incredibly tough.”

Jason Kelce describes what toughness means to him and how that’s evolved over the years. The veteran center also said Jalen Hurts is "incredibly tough" and has been since the moment he got to Philly. https://t.co/Vrkpy9Og1f — Alexis Chassen (@Lovelybuckeye) December 2, 2021

Maybe he’s out this week. Maybe he’s not. Hurts made a strong case earlier this week that he would be playing.

“You guys know I’m dealing with something,” Hurts said. “It’s the first one that you guys have known [about], so continue to deal with it and move forward and get ready for this week’s game.”

Eagles Elevate Special-Teams Safety

The Eagles elevated safety Jared Mayden for Week 13 against the New York Jets. The undrafted rookie out of Alabama joined the Eagles’ practice squad on October 26 and enters his second week on the active roster. Mayden saw 11 special-teams snaps last week against the Giants and made one tackle in his NFL debut.

Special Teams coordinator Michael Clay said S Jared Mayden was elevated from the practice squad. because of the injury to Davion Taylor. Says Mayden played at a “high level,” and has good speed and was physical pic.twitter.com/2DpyN3FCUD — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) November 30, 2021

Mayden’s first impression on Eagles special-teams coordinator Michael Clay came when he was on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad where he noticed the kid’s speed and physicality. Now he’ll be on the field for a second straight week in midnight green.

“More praise to Jared coming out – and that first kickoff, there was a lot of good things on that first kickoff, and he got that tackle in there. It was just more him being ready, him just being a pro,” Clay told reporters. “Like everybody else in this building, you never know when your number is going to get called from week to week, day to day at this point.”