Eagles Predicted to Cut All-Pro Starter to Save $13.5 Million

After the Philadelphia Eagles‘ late-season collapse, it’s safe to say numerous changes are headed the team’s way.

The team lost five of its last six games and got booted out of the playoffs in the first round, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9. Considering Philly’s recent struggles, a reshuffling of the roster is likely coming, and All-Pro safety Kevin Byard has been singled out as being Philly’s top potential cap casualty.

The Eagles traded for Byard on October 23, so he hasn’t spent a full season with the team. Kris Knox of Bleacher Report doesn’t believe he will get that chance.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are in a tough spot because of the way many of their biggest contracts are structured. Most of them include a large amount of dead money, making easy cuts hard to find. For example, cornerback James Bradberry, who underwhelmed this season, would trigger a $17.2 million dead-cap hit if released,” Knox wrote on January 16, adding:

“The one easy contract to pinpoint is that of safety Kevin Byard, who was acquired from the Tennessee Titans in October for fifth- and sixth-round draft picks and safety Terrell Edmunds.”

Eagles Could Save $13.5 Million in Cap Space By Cutting Kevin Byard

Kevin Byard said he was really confident coming into tonight’s game after having the bye week to learn more of the Eagles defense Big interception in the red zone off Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/HDSomLNoyu — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 21, 2023

Per Over the Cap, the Eagles have just under $29 million in cap space heading into the offseason. Byard, 30, is a two-time first-team All-Pro and takes up the third-most cap space on the team. Releasing him would free up upwards of $13 million.

It’s not that he isn’t a valuable guy to have around. Byard remains one of the league’s most durable players, as he has yet to miss a game in his eight seasons in the NFL. That’s pretty remarkable.

The veteran safety is also capable of producing, finishing with 75 tackles (50 solo), three pass breakups and an interception in his 10 games with the Eagles.

His production dipped in 2023, however, making it a bit more difficult to justify his salary. ”Byard is still a starting-caliber safety, but he didn’t dramatically improve Philly’s secondary—he allowed an opposing passer rating of 103.3 in coverage,” Knox added.

Per PFF, Byard allowed 32 receptions on 38 targets in coverage while with the Eagles. His 79.7 receiving percentage last season was the highest of his career. He also gave up more yards (502) and yards-after-the-catch (197) in 2023 than he had ever allowed previously.

Eagles’ Aging Secondary Leaves Numerous Questions for 2024

"And so far the tackling for the Eagles in their secondary has been awful." Joe Buck with some hard facts for the Eagles after David Moore's 44-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/utPI93vgir — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

Age and injuries ravaged Philadelphia’s secondary during the regular season, and the effects carried into postseason.

Rookie safety Sydney Brown tore his ACL in the regular season finale against the New York Giants, and second-year starter Reed Blankenship missed time with multiple injuries. Both missed Philly’s playoff matchup against the Buccaneers, when cornerback Avonte Maddox had to move over to safety to help fill in.

Safety Justin Evans also spent time on the injured reserve list this past season.

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay, who missed the final month of the season with a knee injury, was carted off the field in the Eagles’ Wild Card loss to the Bucs. Maddox also spent time on IR in 2023, while reserve corner Zech McPhearson’s season ended before it began when he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during the preseason.

Considering the team’s laundry list of aging and recovering defensive backs, don’t be surprised if players such as Byard and/or fellow veteran Bradberry are let go before training camp hits.