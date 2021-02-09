Carson Wentz Linked to 2 New Teams, Colts Hire Former Eagles Coach

The most likely landing spot for Carson Wentz continues to be Indianapolis considering the quarterback’s fondness for Colts head coach Frank Reich. The Midwestern franchise has also thrown out another olive branch after hiring former Eagles quarterbacks coach Press Taylor.

Taylor, who had been linked to Indianapolis for weeks, will officially join Reich’s staff as their senior offensive consultant. Taylor has long been considered a trusted friend and mentor to Wentz who was influential in getting him the title of passing-game coordinator in Philadelphia. Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson wanted to promote Taylor to offensive coordinator, per multiple reports.

The Colts made the announcement on Tuesday, with the team providing the following information on Taylor’s background:

Taylor has 10 years of coaching experience and spent the last eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles where he served as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2020), quarterbacks coach (2018-19), offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach (2016-17) and offensive quality control coach (2013-15). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant/quarterbacks coach at Tulsa from 2011-12. Taylor played quarterback at Marshall (2009-2010) and Butler (Kan.) Community College (2007-08). He guided Butler to back-to-back Junior College National Championships.

New arrivals on the Colts coaching staff, now official: — Press Taylor, senior offensive assistant

— Scott Milanovich, QB coach

— Kevin Mawae, asst. OL

— Scottie Montgomery, RBs

— James Rowe, CBs

Texans, 49ers Interested in Wentz’s Services

Throw two other teams into the mix to acquire Wentz, including one surprise. According to NFL reporter Benjamin Albright, both the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans have inquired about the Eagles quarterback. He didn’t seem convinced that the Chicago Bears had the best offer on the table, chalking it up to “fishing.”

They've talked, as has Indy. Niners and (surprise) Texans have made calls that I'm aware of. Lot of "offers" getting leaked, which usually means the team shopping a player is still fishing. https://t.co/6frz0uWMdc — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 9, 2021

The 49ers seem ready to “upgrade” Jimmy Garoppolo, although Tom Brady’s former backup still has two years and $48.3 million left on his overpriced contract. San Francisco has also been loosely linked to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins if Minnesota ever wanted to move on from him.

Meanwhile, the Texans are an interesting franchise to keep in mind as the never-ending saga around disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to evolve. New Texans coach David Culley has deep Philadelphia connections (dating back to Andy Reid) but he never overlapped with Wentz.

Is Eagles QB Unhappy with Front Office?

The rift between Pederson and Wentz was supposed to be the reason for the quarterback’s unhappiness, something that eventually pushed the head coach out the door.

However, there are rumors it had more to do with Wentz’s relationship with GM Howie Roseman. The one-time Pro Bowler distrusts the front office, per The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, more than he does the coaching staff. In fact, there are now reports surfacing that Pederson intended to bring Wentz back as the starter in 2021.

"I was told by a source with direct knowledge, Carson Wentz wanted to get traded and this was after they fired Doug Pederson and brought in Nick Sirianni. This is clear that he is unhappy with the front office." – @Jeff_McLane — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) February 9, 2021

Now the organization is stuck between a rock and a hard place as they attempt to trade a player that everyone “knows” doesn’t want to be there. Wentz has a lot more leverage in this thing than originally believed, $128 million contract or not.

So what can the Eagles hope to get for Wentz in a package? Well, it’s probably a lot less than the two first-rounders, plus one third-rounder, that Roseman had been asking for in the beginning. Stay tuned.

"I don't think that Howie Roseman felt like he would get the two firsts and the third which is what he originally asked for. They are not going to get that. I was told that it would be hard to move him with that film for any sort of significance in return." – @Jeff_McLane — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) February 9, 2021

