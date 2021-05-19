Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Ranked Harshly Among 32 NFL Starters

Jalen Hurts has a lot to prove in Year 2. His rookie year was marred by a quarterback controversy that ended in a bitter divorce. The new Philadelphia Eagles starter also struggled with turnovers and accuracy in his first year.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has yet to officially name Hurts the new face of the franchise, but there is no other option. All apologies to Joe Flacco, of course. He’ll be under center in Week 1 and not everyone is high on the second-year quarterback excelling for the Eagles.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked Hurts as the second-worst player at his position heading into the 2021 football season. Hurts came in at No. 31, sandwiched in between Drew Lock (Denver Broncos) at No. 32 and rookie Zach Wilson (New York Jets) at No. 30. Here is what former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Brad Gradkowski wrote:

Jalen Hurts will get his opportunity to showcase not only his skills but his leadership heading into 2021. Hurts provided an immediate spark last season, but the wheels started to fall off after that. Hurts must manage the game with better decision-making. He finished the season with nine turnover-worthy plays in the last four games. If Hurts wants to be the guy in Philadelphia, then he needs to protect the ball better. His leadership and poise will bring the team together, but production — and winning football games — must follow.

Where did Carson Wentz rank on the list? The one-time franchise quarterback came in at No. 23 with Gradkowski predicting an “interesting year” for Wentz. The Indianapolis Colts are banking on his reunion with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich to cure his 2020 woes.

Nick Sirianni Starts Modified Schedule

The Eagles opened Phase 2 of their offseason program on Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. Sirianni held a three-day rookie minicamp last weekend and then welcomed veterans into the facility for a “modified” and voluntary schedule that includes meetings and on-field sessions geared toward fundamentals, schemes, and strength and conditioning.

Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro said the program was developed after long conversations with team leaders and it “puts a premium on training, teaching, and physical conditioning.”

“We had some really good conversations with our players, some of our team leaders, about the offseason program,” Sirianni said, via the Eagles website. “As coaches, what we’re looking forward to is taking what we’ve been teaching virtually and bringing it out onto the grass with the players. That’s the next step in the process as we build toward training camp and the regular season.”

The modified offseason schedule will look like this over the next three weeks:

1. This week, the team is conducting Phase Two which includes meetings and on-field sessions geared toward fundamentals, schemes, and strength and conditioning. 2. The following two weeks will fall under Phase Three OTA rules designed to provide more time for players and coaches to work together on and off the field. On-field drills will closely mirror that of Phase Two. This year, there will be no 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 work. 3. Following these three weeks of practices, the Eagles’ offseason program will conclude. The players will next convene for the start of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex when permitted under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Ryan Kerrigan Not Looking for ‘Revenge’

Philadelphia made a splash in free agency earlier this week when they inked Ryan Kerrigan to a one-year deal. The all-time sacks leader for the Washington Football Team had been a perennial thorn in the Eagles side over the years while amassing 13.5 sacks against them.

He’s had more sacks versus the Eagles than any other NFL franchise. Kerrigan saw the writing on the wall in Washington — the franchise went in a younger direction at defensive end — but he didn’t sign with Philly out of spite.

“No, not at all,” Kerrigan told ESPN’s John Keim. “I’m not like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get revenge.’ Get revenge on Washington? The place has been so good to me. No, that wasn’t a thought at all.”

