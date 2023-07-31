Proposed Eagles Trade Sends Ex-$13 Million Starter to AFC Contender

A proposed trade would see the Philadelphia Eagles unload longtime defensive end Derek Barnett to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As pitched by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, a trade that the Eagles “should” consider would see them flip Barnett to the Jaguars in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick. Ballentine writes a blunt analysis of Barnett’s place with the Eagles, saying Philadelphia would be fine without the 2017 first-round draft pick.

“At this point, the Eagles should be thrilled to get whatever they can for Derek Barnett,” writes Ballentine. “The 2017 first-round pick has never lived up to expectations, and last season proved the point that the Eagles defense is just fine without him. Philly had the most productive pass rush in the league with Barnett missing all but one game with an ACL tear.”

Why Eagles Could Trade Derek Barnett

Despite never being a statistical monster, Barnett had a steady spot as a starter on the defensive line since the 2018 season. Of his 50 appearances since the 2018 season, Barnett started 45 of them.

Entering the 2023 preseason, it’s unclear exactly what Barnett’s role is going to be on the team. However, one thing that is clear is that he won’t be a starter, with Josh Sweat returning to the starting right defensive end role after producing 11 sacks last season. Meanwhile, longtime Eagles veteran Brandon Graham returns to man the left defensive end position after also producing 11 sacks last year.

Since entering the league in 2017, Barnett has produced just 21.5 sacks. When not factoring in his one-game 2022 season, that’s just a shade over four sacks per season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barnett posted a 61.8 defensive grade during the 2021 season and a career-high 67.9 defensive grade during the 2020 season. Again, those are respectable grades, but nothing magnificent. By comparison, Graham posted an 89.8 defensive grade — fifth in the NFL among defensive ends — last season while Sweat posted an 86.6 defensive grade, the eighth-best mark.

Derek Barnett’s Contract Could Lead to Trade: Analyst

Ballentine further argues that Barnett — who recently restructured his contract — has an undesirable $7.2 million cap hit for this upcoming season. He’s projected to be the 32nd highest-paid defensive end as a clear backup.

“His contract makes cutting him outright an undesirable outcome,” writes Ballentine. “He’s set to cost $7.2 million next season in a void year and has void charges through 2027.”

Because Barnett’s contract is now set up differently with void years, the Eagles would save just $1.1 million by trading him. They would then save roughly $2 million per year in each of the next five seasons.

Ballentine argues that Doug Pederson — former Eagles head coach and current Jaguars head coach — may have the desire to bring his former starter to Jacksonville for a low draft pick.

“There isn’t likely to be a huge market for an underwhelming edge-rusher coming off a torn ACL, but the Jaguars could be a fit,” writes Ballentine. “Doug Pederson was with the Eagles when they first drafted Barnett and he might prefer him to someone like K’Lavon Chaisson who currently rounds out the edge rotation and only had one sack last season.”

As Philadelphia begins the early stages of training camp, Barnett may be looking at his last one with the Eagles.