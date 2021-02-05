Eagles Seeking Big QB Fix: Top Trade Candidates

The Philadelphia Eagles may be inching closer to dealing one-time franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, if recent reports are accurate. There has been chatter that the organization is “open for business” and listening to trade offers.

The only team officially named has been the Indianapolis Colts due to Wentz’s connection to head coach Frank Reich. With Philip Rivers officially announcing his retirement, there is a severe need there for a quarterback. Plus, the Eagles would be more apt to send Wentz to an AFC contender versus an NFC one.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman denied he was looking to move on from Wentz on Jan. 4. However, the landscape has changed dramatically following the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford blockbuster swap.

“That is not anything we are talking about right now,” Roseman told reporters on Jan. 4. “We are talking about a guy that immensely talented, has a great work ethic and doing whatever we can to put him in the best possible situation to be successful.”

Lots of Carson Wentz talk here in Tampa. 2 team executives told me #Eagles should get at least a first-round pick for him. Neither thinks they could get two 1s. One says a 1 outside top 5. Other says a 1 in 2nd half of 1st round. Biggest question is will the Eagles do it. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 5, 2021

Top 5 Trade Destinations for Wentz

Indianapolis Colts: Not only do the Colts have a gaping hole at the quarterback position — Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason, Jalen Morton are the not-so-glamarous in-house options — they also so have the cap space to make it work ($69 million). Reich’s presence has been mentioned as a natural fit due to his work with Wentz in 2016 and 2017 when he was Eagles offensive coordinator. Great. Makes sense. But Indianapolis is expected to add former Eagles passing-game coordinator Press Taylor — a guy Wentz considers a good friend and mentor — to their coaching staff.

Colts GM Chris Ballard on @dandakich: "There's no trade going down right now. Not today. Not the Colts." — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) February 5, 2021

New England Patriots: The Cam Newton experiment didn’t go well in New England and there is no indication the franchise intends to sign the impending free agent to a contract extension. There had been reports about the organization being high on backup Jarrett Stidham, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always liked Wentz’s unique skill set. Plus, they are one of only a handful of teams that can absorb the quarterback’s massive contract with their $55 million in cap space.

Carson Wentz has four years remaining on his contract with cap hits of $25.4M, $22M, $27M, and $26M if acquired via trade. Due to the incoming cost/injury/performance, I would be wary of dealing for Wentz if I was the #Patriots. https://t.co/A3n0YM5ge9 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 4, 2021

New York Jets: The front office in New York has deep ties to Wentz due to Joe Douglas’ stint as assistant general manager (essentially) in Philly. It’s unclear what they plan to do with former first-round pick Sam Darnold who has greatly under-performed in his two years at the helm so maybe they decide to make a move. The Jets hold the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft and could dangle it as a carrot in a possible Wentz deal. How would the No. 2 pick and Darnold sound for the No. 6 and Wentz? Roseman might do that.

Chicago Bears: The Bears are looking for a quarterback every single year, right? They really haven’t had stability at the position since Jim McMahon left town. They are another franchise with intriguing connections to Wentz on their coaching staff in former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo who holds the same role in Chicago. But the Bears went the Philly retread rout once (see: Nick Foles) and it hasn’t worked. Would they do it again? Foles remains a trade option for the Colts as well.

If in some weird parallel football universe Wentz goes to the Bears and reunites with Foles, I am moving to Guam. — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) February 5, 2021

Washington Football Team: Ron Rivera’s squad was in heavy talks to acquire Matthew Stafford before the deal to Los Angeles was finalized. The Eagles probably wouldn’t want to send Wentz to a divisional rival — that is a big no-no in NFL circles — but the Eagles have done it. They traded Donovan McNabb to Washington in 2010, plus Roseman swapped picks with the Dallas Cowboys in this year’s draft. Stranger things have happened. Washington would be a perfect fit for Wentz, too, as he could lean on veteran Alex Smith for support and guidance.