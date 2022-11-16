Nick Sirianni Calls Out Eagles Playmaker: ‘How Do You Do That?’

It almost looked like Quez Watkins was playing dead to try and fool the defense. The Philadelphia Eagles speedster caught a 50-yard bomb from Jalen Hurts for a first down, then went down to the ground before getting back up and turning the burners back on.

One problem, Watkins stumbled and then fumbled the football. Washington didn’t take advantage of the turnover, but it stalled a promising third-quarter drive that could have resulted in a go-ahead touchdown. Ball security — not refs missing calls — doomed the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Nick Sirianni took full blame for not having Quez Watkins fully coached up in ball security following his 50-yard catch and fumble: "I didn't put Quez in that scenario in drills. We'll get better from this as coaches, and I know Quez will as well." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 16, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni took the blame for Watkins’ immediately following the game. On Wednesday, Sirianni explained the botched play further and threw his full trust and confidence behind Watkins.

“He obviously had a big fumble this week in this game, and he knows that,” Sirianni told reporters. “We’ll work to fix that, and he’ll work to fix that, but we have a lot of confidence in him, and we have a lot — again, when I tell you we have confidence in somebody, that’s not blind faith. There were all the reps that we’ve had in practice with him last year, every rep this year where he’s taken advantage of that opportunity. He just continued to put his head down and work.”

That one fumble won’t impact target shares. The Eagles are going to need to rely on the third-year receiver to take on a bigger role in the coming weeks with tight end Dallas Goedert hitting injured reserve. He’s out until at least Week 15.

“And you have to be ready to excel in the role you’re called upon,” Sirianni said. “How do you do that? You just try to get better every day so when your role increases, you’re ready to go.”

Sirianni Believes Tyree Jackson is Ready to Go

Tyree Jackson was activated to the 53-man roster on Wednesday and there’s a chance he’ll suit up and play in Week 11. Remember, the fourth-year tight end has been practicing with the Eagles since October 26. He’s expected to jump in and compete against Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra for snaps. Jackson is ready to, according to Sirianni.

“He’s been practicing, right? So, we’re not just going to throw him out there if we didn’t think he was ready,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see how it goes, but he’s been having good practices the last couple of weeks, and we’re confident in him that he is going to pick up where he left off last training camp or last season, pardon me.”

TYREE JACKSON TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/p5OBM8OA4x — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 9, 2022

Injury Report: CB Josh Jobe Misses Practice

Eagles rookie cornerback Josh Jobe is nursing a lingering hamstring injury that sidelined him last week. He was the only player out to start the week on an estimated injury report as the team traded a traditional practice for a walk-through. They also listed six players as limited participants: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot), C Jason Kelce (ankle), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), WR DeVonta Smith (knee).