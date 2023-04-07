Eagles, Raiders Predicted to Pull Off Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles are always in the mix to make trade on draft day and rumors of them moving down in the first round are spreading like wildfire. The latest “plausible” move has them shipping off pick No. 30 to Las Vegas in exchange for selections in Round 2, Round 4, and a future pick in Round 3.

The Raiders could be in the market for a franchise-changing quarterback despite inking Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s penciled in there as the starter, for now. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Raiders bring in a young arm for competition, though. They could take a quarterback at pick No. 7, especially if Will Levis (Kentucky) or Anthony Richardson (Florida) are still on the board.

In this scenario, via NFL Network’s Chad Reuter, Las Vegas first takes cornerback Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and then trades back into Round 1 after pulling off a blockbuster deal with the Eagles. The pick at No. 30? Herndon Hooker of Tennessee.

The Raiders have each of the top 5 QBs in the draft coming in for 30 visits. Bama's Bryce Young is in Vegas today, Florida's Anthony Richardson will be tomorrow; Ohio State's CJ Stroud & Tennessee's Hendon Hooker arrive next week, per sources. (UK's Will Levis already visited.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 6, 2023

The Eagles surrender the 30th overall pick in exchange for No. 38 (Round 2), No. 109 (Round 4), and a 2024 third-rounder. Reuter also had the Eagles orchestrating a shocking trade with the Minnesota Vikings, one that sees them giving up the 10th overall pick. That means that general manager Howie Roseman would be a very busy man on April 27. Reuter explained the method behind his madness:

Roseman and the Eagles have been down this road before — in 2018, in fact, when they received second- and fourth-round picks and a future second-rounder from Baltimore, allowing the Ravens to select Jackson. Las Vegas gives up a future third in this package, not a second, because Philadelphia loses just eight spots in this deal instead of 20, as in the 2018 Ravens trade. I know I already tabbed the Eagles to trade down from the 10th overall spot, but it is plausible for them to move out of first-round choices multiple times, as Baltimore (2018) and Seattle (2017, 2019) recently did.

Are the Colts going to move up for a quarterback? Will Eagles GM Howie Roseman get to wheeling and dealing? @chad_reuter identifies five potential trades that would make sense involving Round 1 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.https://t.co/IJuv5VW7OS pic.twitter.com/BGBmoH7gYd — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 3, 2023

Nick Sirianni Delivers Strike at Phillies Opener

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the rescheduled home opener for the Philadelphia Phillies on April 7. He came out to a roaring ovation from the hometown crowd, then delivered a strike – a tad low and outside, but in the zone – to the Phillie Phanatic while wearing a No. 23 white-and-red pinstripe jersey.

The sold-out stadium serenaded Sirianni with a hearty E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles! chant as he walked off the mound. The city’s football team is deep into prep for the 2023 NFL draft, with training camp roughly three months away.

Jeffery Simmons Signs Extension with Tennessee

Scratch Jeffery Simmons off the offseason wish list. The stud defensive tackle signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport. The two-time All-Pro has 16 sacks over the past two seasons, including a career-high 8.5 in 2021.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the ninth-best interior defender in 2022, handing him a 79.3 pass-rush grade after he finished with 53 total pressures. Simmons was once thought to be a trade candidate for the Eagles after a report claimed the Titans might be cleaning house and starting a massive rebuild. Whether they do or not is irrelevant. Simmons isn’t coming to Philadelphia in 2023.