Hall of Famer Randy Moss Casts Vote for Best Eagles Playmaker

It’s a luxury for a football team to have two rising star receivers in the same locker room. It’s a good problem to have for Jalen Hurts when he’s scanning the field and getting ready to let it fly. Not only are they already one of the best duos in Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise history, but they are quickly emerging as one of the NFL’s most dangerous tandems.

Hurts has an abundance of riches at his disposal at the skill positions. Brown is a two-time Pro Bowler while Smith awaits his first all-star selection after racking up 1,196 yards in 2022. Most pundits would probably give Brown the slight edge, but the two playmakers are neck and neck and bring unique skillsets to the position.

So, when Hall of Famer Randy Moss was asked to put on his general manager’s hat and pick which one he’d pick first in a draft scenario, it took him a minute to spit out an answer. Brown and Smith are too good to compare in that way. Ultimately, Moss chose Smith based on his college accomplishments.

Here is how Moss described coming to that conclusion during an interview with NBC Sports’ John Clark (via Audacy’s SportsRadio 94WIP):

Ah! Woof! I think the reason why it’s hard to answer that question is for a GM the main thing you look at is youth, are they dependable, and can they be counted on. All those three both of those guys have. It’s actually hard for me to be able to pick one, but if I just had to be able to pick one just with his accolades that he’s accomplished — I’m a Biletnikoff Award winner, I’ve seen the things that he was able to do in college, so I’d have to go with DeVonta.

“I would put them at the top. 100%… Big Batman and Skinny Batman, I don’t really think there’s a combination better than them.” 🎧Podcast with Hall of Famer Randy Moss on AJ Brown & DeVonta Smith and Eagles 🔽https://t.co/WnnN6vtEB5 pic.twitter.com/aUhupYcMy3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 31, 2023

‘Skinny Batman’ Has Moved on from Super Bowl Loss

Jalen Hurts and every player in the Eagles’ locker room has turned the page on the Super Bowl loss. Yes, they were in striking distance of raising the Lombardi Trophy — maybe a slippery field played a factor in that three-point defeat — but the wrong colored confetti fell on their heads after the final whistle.

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown combined in the Super Bowl: 13 catches

196 yards

1 TD A dominant performance. This duo is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/bltN9YEPWa — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) February 13, 2023

DeVonta Smith recently reflected on the 2022 campaign during an interview with FOX News Digital where he detailed the attitude on the team.

“Every year’s different. We can’t sit up here and bank on what we did,” Smith told Scott Thompson. “It’s a new year, new team. No team is ever the same the following year, so we have to put together things the right way and try to get back to where we was and finish it the right way. We have to build on what we did, continue to do things the right way. We do things how we did last year, and do it even better, I think we’ll get to where we want to be.”

Eagles Back to Work on August 1

The Eagles participated in a walkthrough on July 31 as training camp chugs along. They will return to the field on August 1 for their fourth practice of the summer. New offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will kick things off in the media tent with his first press conference as the lead play-caller. Practice begins at 10 a.m.