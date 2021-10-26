Eagles Promote Gardner Minshew, Sign Undrafted ‘Pro-Style QB’

Gardner Minshew hasn’t been active for a single game. Now the 25-year-old is the new backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Minshew takes the No. 2 spot after the team traded Joe Flacco to the New York Jets. They got a conditional sixth-rounder that could easily turn into a fifth-rounder. The Eagles are one Jalen Hurts injury before the possible return of “Minshew Mania.”

Minshew has gone 7-13 in 20 career starts while throwing for 5,530 yards and 37 touchdowns. The kid can sling it. His career completion percentage sits at 62.9, with just 11 interceptions on his record.

Philadelphia also signed rookie Reid Sinnett who went undrafted out of San Diego. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback completed 66.9% of his passes last season for 3,528 yards and 32 touchdowns in 12 games. Scouts knocked his arm strength on draft day while praising his “developmental traits and intelligence” (via NFL Media).

“We feel really good about Gardner being our number two,” Sirianni told reporters. “Reid had a lot of good plays in preseason this year. We thought we added a good prospect to our roster. As far as Joe [Flacco] goes, Joe is just a great person to be around, great pro to be around.”

Flacco’s departure was a bit of a surprising move considering how much they invested in him this offseason. He inked a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, including a $2.42 million signing bonus. Now he joins a Jets team in need of a new starter after Zach Wilson hit injured reserve. Flacco will be the new QB1 in New York.

Eagles 2021 QB Cap charges:

Hurts/Flacco/Minshew combined: $4 million

“The opportunity arose for him to go and be able to contribute somewhere else. Then also obviously us get a pick for that,” Sirianni said. “But our time with Joe Flacco was really good. We really appreciated him and everything that he did.”

Scouting Report on Sinnett

Sinnett had been the third-stringer for the Miami Dolphins before waiving him on August 23. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020, but didn’t make it through final roster cuts.

Miami claimed him and he’s bounced around between the active roster and practice squad. He threw for 343 yards and played every snap in the Dolphins’ preseason finale. It sounded like the Eagles had been scouting him since the summer.

The 24-year-old finished second all-time at San Diego for passing yards (3,528). He also left the school ranked fourth in completions (252), sixth in completion percentage (66.9%), and ninth in passing touchdowns (32).

Lane Zierlein of NFL Media saw him as a developmental player prior to the 2020 NFL draft. He cited his lack of mobility as a weakness, along with arm strength and drive velocity. Strengths included his size and frame, along with the ability “to throw with varied arm slots and platforms.” He wrote the following:

Pro-style quarterback with good size and touch who will need to overcome a lack of experience and a massive step up in competition. Sinnett is a cerebral player but lacks NFL arm strength and might need to play in a play-action heavy offense that allows him to throw to space rather than tighter windows. He will take what defenses give him and is fairly accurate when the pocket is clean.

Nick Sirianni Defends Starting QB

Sinnett slides right into the No. 3 spot on the Eagles’ roster behind Minshew. Listen for the whispers to start Minshew roll in if Philly suffers another loss. Sirianni was asked if he has thought about benching Jalen Hurts and gave him a huge vote of confidence.

“I really like Gardner and I think he’s a good backup,” Sirianni said. “But I got a ton of faith in Jalen. He will be our starting quarterback.”

Has he even considered sitting Hurts for a game or two? “No,” he said.