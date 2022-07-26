Eagles Report for Camp: A.J. Brown ‘Blesses’ Fans, Jalen Hurts ‘Rocks Out’

The football void is finally over. The Philadelphia Eagles reported for 2022 training camp on July 26 at the NovaCare Complex in a myriad of interesting and stylish ways. Players started trickling in at 8 a.m. on Tuesday for physicals – reporting times were staggered – and then the whole team was set to meet with head coach Nick Sirianni at 6 p.m.

Reporters weren’t invited to attend; Sirianni will address the media on July 27 before the first practice. However, reporting day was a chance for some of the newer Eagles to flash their personalities on social media.

A.J. Brown stole the spotlight when he showed up at the Eagles’ Pro Shop and bought every fan in the store a No. 11 jersey. Brown said he wanted to “bless some of the Eagles fans” and get them geared up. The Eagles also revealed that their new black alternate helmets are now available for sale.

Jalen Hurts got everyone in good spirits by posting a hype video on Instagram with the caption: “Let’s Rock Out!” The 1:08 minute clip was full of Hurts’ best highlights from the 2021 season, soundtracked by Philly rapper Meek Mill. His backup? Well, Gardner Minshew hit the road in a completely rehabilitated “love shack.”

New linebacker Haason Reddick expressed excitement over heading to his first camp with his hometown team: “Camp Day!!! Time to get this money.” Veteran right tackle Lane Johnson wrote: “Year 10 – let’s go!” Darius Slay asked fans for suggestions on a new streaming TV series to watch. And rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean unloaded this gem: “Pressure applied.”

Meanwhile, new receiver Zach Pascal brought “camp gear” in the form of DAWG Culture, the team-favorite brand started by cancer survivor Mike Hill. Sirianni introduced DAWG Culture to the Eagles last season after first learning about it from Pascal when the two were in Indianapolis.

Health Factors Driving Length of Practices

The Eagles will hold their first practice on July 27 at 10 a.m. It should be a short one, especially with the temperature expected to hit 90 degrees. Sirianni prioritized player health and safety during his first training camp in Philly. He’ll do the same thing in Year 2. The head coach intends to rely on input from his players as well as suggestions from his sports science department and strength staff.

“Sure, it’s always about the players’ health, but there’s also got to be a point of yes, I am hearing the trainers, I’m hearing the strength staff and our sports science department, I’m hearing the doctors,” Sirianni told reporters on June 8. “They’re the experts in the yardage of how much guys have run, the timing of this day is a longer day, then this day is a shorter day, then this day is a longer day.

“I didn’t go to school for that. I went to school to be an education major, but I was really preparing to be a football coach. That’s what my coach was preparing me to do. So, I’m listening to them in that. I am. I am listening to their input in that.”

All the #NFL joint practices in August. #Eagles going to Cleveland and Miami. pic.twitter.com/xSm6mkKxom — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 18, 2022

Sirianni will use two joint practices this summer — one session in Cleveland (August 18); another one in Miami (August 24) — to really evaluate the team and gauge position battles. Look for more walk-throughs, too.

Eagles Announce Coaching Promotions/Hires

The Eagles announced five promotions and one new hire on their coaching staff prior to the start of camp. Scott Kaniecki joins the organization as “Administrative Assistant to the Head Coach” after seven seasons in the personnel department for the Cleveland Browns. He first met Sirianni in 2008 when the two were working at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Here are all the names and titles:

Promotions Dennard Wilson – Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Jeremiah Washburn – Defensive Ends/Outside Linebackers Alex Tanney – Assistant Quarterbacks/Offensive Assistant Tyler Scudder – Defensive Assistant Eric Dickerson – Offensive Quality Control New Hire Scott Kaniecki – Administrative Assistant to the Head Coach