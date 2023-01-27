Rob Gronkowski Calls This Eagles Veteran ‘Underrated:’ Exclusive

On a Philadelphia Eagles offense flooded with game-changing talent from Jalen Hurts, to DeVonta Smith to A.J. Brown, it’s one who really caught the attention of four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski that got “Gronk” to give him this title: Most underrated on the Eagles.

It’s the impact player who plays his position on the field Dallas Goedert.

In an exclusive one-on-one with Heavy made possible by his partnership with Bounty, the five-time Pro Bowler focused his attention on how impactful the fifth-year option has become in Philly.

“He was the spark to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He’s definitely an underrated player,” Gronkowski told Heavy.

‘Gronk’ on What Makes Goedert Impactful for Philly Offense

Goedert is obviously not a household name for his position in a championship weekend that’ll feature George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers on the opposite sidelines and Super Bowl winner/perennial Pro Bowler Travis Kelce in the later game with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gronkowski, however, believes Goedert brings some rare traits to the TE spot.

“He’s a three-down tight end, which is rare to see a tight end you can use at all times throughout the game,” Gronkowski said. “He’s a great blocker, very sound in the passing game, but he made some excellent plays — especially that one handed catch that he made on that one-on-one coverage.”

That was the touchdown that ignited the 38-7 NFC Divisional round rout of the New York Giants.

“He broke open on it with his physicality, caught the ball one-handed, showed his athleticism there and then he busted open a tackle when he turned it up the field to get into the end zone,” Gronkowski detailed. “That’s what you want to see out of a tight end. That’s the play you want to see and that’s a guy who gives a spark to the offense.”

There was also this rugged display on this catch and run that could pass as Gronkowski-like:

It took 3 grown men to take down 1 Dallas Goedert. pic.twitter.com/Bd5aTTSrxd — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) January 25, 2023

Goedert ended his evening on Saturday, January 21 hauling in five catches for 58 yards and the score. While Goedert was limited to 13 games during the season including the playoff romp, he now has seven games of grabbing five catches or more this season — which already ties his 2021 season mark in that category.

On Sunday, January 29 at Lincoln Financial Field, Goedert will get his crack at busting the game open for the Eagles against the NFL’s No. 1 defense that’s led by former Eagles linebacker and now 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Per Statmuse, the 49ers have only allowed four opposing tight ends to catch six passes or more against them. Including playoffs, the 49ers defense have allowed 64 receptions for 572 yards facing tight ends in 19 games — meaning that group averages just 3.36 catches and 30.1 receiving yards per game facing this unit. Goedert, though, is considered the spark the Eagles need to break this defense as “Gronk” mentioned.

‘Gronk’ With Bounty

Gronkowski has joined Bounty to help tackle “saucy messes” during the NFL playoffs.

“Gronk” is a wing enthusiast from a place known for buffalo wings: His hometown of Buffalo, New York. He reminded fans of needing a trio of items for game days.

“I’m from Buffalo, so I know about game day rituals. You need three things: You need wings, football and Bounty. Those are the three essentials you need on gameday,” Gronkowski said. “And you can’t have football without wings, and you can’t wings without Bounty.”