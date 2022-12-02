Eagles Rule Veteran Pro Bowler Out for Titans Game

The Philadelphia Eagles have ruled veteran defensive end Robert Quinn out for Sunday’s game. The 32-year-old was a limited participant at Thursday’s practice in what the team labeled a “resting player.” Then, surprisingly, the three-time Pro Bowler popped onto Friday’s injury report with a knee issue.

Quinn will miss his first game in an Eagles uniform after coming over from Chicago at the trade deadline. It will also mark his first time off the field for the 2022 campaign. Remember, he had been on pace to play in 18 straight games since he missed two potential bye weeks. He’s out versus the Tennesse Titans and maybe until further notice. There is some speculation the Eagles are prepping his roster spot for defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Eagles’ injury report for Titans game: OUT: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (kidney); DE Robert Quinn (knee). Team has until tomorrow to make decision on whether to bring DT Jordan Davis (ankle) off IR. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 2, 2022

Davis is eligible to return from injured reserve this week. The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for the larger-than-life rookie on November 30, which allowed him to get up to speed with his teammates. A healthy Davis would fill a huge void along the interior of the defensive line. And he sounded like he was ready to give it a go when he met with reporters after practice.

“It’s not really up to me, it’s a combination of everything,” Davis said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “But I’m pushing it, we’re pushing it, we’re cranking this thing full-tilt, as far as I can go. I would love to, I would love to, but you know, we have to make a decision that’s smart for everybody.”

Quinn Trade Looking Like Bust Move

Philadelphia only gave up a 2023 fourth-round draft pick to acquire Quinn. That is the definition of a low-risk, high-reward move for a former All-Pro pass rusher with 102 career sacks. However, the production hasn’t been there through his first five games in midnight green.

Quinn has seen his defensive snaps steadily decline in recent weeks. His snaps spiked at 22 versus Washington, then fell back down to earth against Indianapolis (10) and Green Bay (11). He has just 2 tackles and 2 quarterback hits for the Eagles on 70 total snaps.

“I see his ability to really rush the passer, and we have to continue to work to get him in situations where he can do so,” head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. “Yeah, I’m pleased with Robert, and glad he’s on this team, and he adds great depth to this already really good defensive line.

“I just know he’s going to make a play, a big-time play on a big-time situation here real soon because we know how much talent he has a what a good player he is.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Officially Ruled Out

The Eagles officially ruled starting safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson out for Week 13. He suffered a lacerated kidney last week against Green Bay while trying to make a tackle on Christian Watson. Now the lingering question is whether the team places him on injured reserve. Multiple reports indicate that he’ll be out “indefinitely” but no decision has yet been made on his immediate future.

“We are getting more information back today,” Sirianni told reporters on Friday. “I talked to him last night. He’s in fine spirits. Obviously, he’s upset that he’s not – I’ll obviously keep his conversations private.

“But obviously, anybody in this scenario is going to be upset that they are potentially not going to be able to play for a couple weeks or this and that. But you know what, he was still himself on the phone. He was still Chauncey, right? And he was still bringing energy to the conversation. Making me laugh.”