Texans Worked Out Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion: Report

Former Philadelphia Eagles starting cornerback Ronald Darby is a free agent who is looking for a new home in 2023. The one-time Super Bowl champion worked out for the Houston Texans on July 21 but left the facility without signing a contract. Darby is recovering “nicely” from a torn ACL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons in Denver where he recorded 67 total tackles, plus 9 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble over 16 starts. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve on October 10, then released by the Broncos after the 2022 campaign. Darby, a second-round pick in 2015, has played for the Eagles, Broncos, Bills, and Commanders during eight productive NFL seasons. He had signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Denver back in 2021.

Veteran FA CB Ronald Darby is working out for the #Texans today, source said. Darby, who played for the #Broncos the last two seasons, is recovering nicely from a torn ACL last season and would be a solid potential pre-camp addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2023

“I liked his cover ability,” former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters in 2021, via Mile High Huddle. “It’s pretty simple when you’re looking at corners. Can the guy cover somebody? You need to check that box first and I think he’s got natural cover skills, both in man and zone. As a corner, even when you’re playing zone, many times it ends up being man anyway. He can cover.”

Dallas Cowboys Interested in Ronald Darby?

Ronald Darby had been loosely linked to the Dallas Cowboys in recent days. While Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs are entrenched as the starters, the team lacks serious depth behind them at the cornerback position. Jourdan Lewis is still rehabbing from Lisfranc surgery on his right foot, with a report that the 27-year-old may hit the PUP list. DaRon Bland, Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Eric Scott Jr., and C.J. Goodwin round out a very inexperienced group in Dallas.

Teams arent gonna be dumb enough to go at Gilmore they just know better .. Bland, Diggs, J Lew gonna get so much opportunity pic.twitter.com/TDsxQlMqDP — J Tuck (@jtuck151) July 24, 2023

Gilmore and Diggs remain one of the most formidable cornerback tandems in the NFL, though. Kurt Daniels of Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine thinks that duo may be the cream of this year’s crop:

Pro Football Focus ranks Stephon Gilmore sixth on their list of the best cornerbacks for 2023 while Trevon Diggs is rated eighth, the Cowboys being the only team with two players included in PFF’s top 10. Of course, Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard might have something to say about it down in Miami and the rival Eagles boast a stout pair as well in Darius Slay and James Bradberry. But throw in the Cowboys’ dangerous pass rush, which should make Diggs and Gilmore even that much better, and yes, the NFL’s top duo could very well be here in Dallas.

Saquon Barkley Inks $11 Million Deal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has ended his holdout and signed his franchise tag, according to ESPN. The Pro Bowler agreed to an adjusted franchise tag worth $10.1 million in fully guaranteed money, with up to $11 million in incentives. Barkley can receive $909,000 (via Adam Schefter) for hitting the following escalators: 1,350 rushing yards and a playoff berth, 11 touchdowns, and 65 receptions.

Saquon Barkley is the HEART AND SOUL of the Giants offense. IF he hits all the incentives in his deal he will make $29 MILLION LESS PER YEAR than his QB Daniel Jones, who got paid this offseason off the back of Saquon. pic.twitter.com/HZyB86Ugtr — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 25, 2023

Barley reported to Giants’ training camp on time on July 25 with the rest of his teammates. One caveat: the one-year contract doesn’t include a “no franchise tag” which means New York can slap the franchise tag on him in 2023 if they wanted.