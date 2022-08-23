Eagles Waive Ex-Duke CB, Trim Roster Down to 80 Players

The Philadelphia Eagles trimmed their roster down to 80 players on Tuesday. They waived cornerback Josh Blackwell, tackle Jarrid Williams, and running back DeAndre Torrey. The team also placed tight end Tyree Jackson and tackle Brett Toth on the Reserve/PUP list.

Technically, the roster stands at 81 players since Matt Leo holds an international exemption. Jackson and Toth must sit out for at least four weeks; tight end Jaeden Graham is on injured reserve and out for the year. The deadline for final roster cuts is August 31 at 4 p.m.

Blackwell hadn’t stood out much at training camp and saw just 11 snaps on Sunday. The 6-foot, 175-pounder was an Academic All-ACC selection last season at Duke. Williams saw 22 snaps against Cleveland, but it was a numbers crunch along the Eagles’ stacked offensive line. He started 10 games at right tackle last season at Miami.

Meanwhile, Torrey was signed on August 11 to fill out the running back depth chart. He ran three times for 13 yards on seven snaps versus Cleveland. The 5-foot-7, 199-pounder rushed for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns last season at North Texas. The Eagles currently have five backs on the roster: Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott, Kennedy Brooks, Jason Huntley.

Tough Cuts Looming at Receiver, Safety

The hardest cut decisions will likely be at receiver and safety. The Eagles could keep six wideouts and try to sneak Deon Cain on the practice squad. Cain (41 snaps) made five catches for 66 yards versus Cleveland, causing some to debate over whether the team might keep him over Jalen Reagor. That’s not likely to happen.

A three-time U.S. national champion and two-time olympian in the 110-meter hurdles.@DevonAllen13 used some of his olympic-worthy skills not only for his touchdown catch yesterday, but his celly too. pic.twitter.com/e1No3M7BMB — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2022

Devon Allen (12 snaps) also flashed potential on his 55-yard touchdown grab on Sunday. The Olympic hurdler has one more preseason game to state his case. John Hightower seems headed for the waiver wire.

Prediction, Eagles keep 6 receivers: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Britain Covey.

Safety is the other position with a ton of question marks. Andre Chachere (20 snaps) and Jaquiski Tartt (59 snaps) turned in some really solid reps on Sunday as they make a final push for roster spots. Reed Blankenship (44 snaps) and Ugo Amadi (27 snaps) were also flying around the field and making plays against Cleveland.

He just got up and is walking off the field with the medical staff. Scott was doing well playing both corner and safety https://t.co/o4gcgrzz56 — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 21, 2022

Josiah Scott (19 snaps) left the game early after getting shaken up, although he walked off the field under his own power. K’Von Wallace (30 snaps) rounds out the safety depth chart. Tough choices lie ahead.

Prediction, Eagles keep 4 safeties: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, Josiah Scott, Andre Chachere

“I think we have good competition in that group, led by Marcus [Epps] and then you have some good pieces to work with. I’m excited,” head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. “We have been getting these guys in with different groups, sometimes with the ones and sometimes with the twos and it’s exciting to watch them play with different groups. It’s always good to see them when it’s physical out here and a joint practice.”

Eagles Ready for Joint Practices with Miami

The Eagles boarded a plane for Miami where they’ll battle the Dolphins in two joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Then, the two teams will take the field on August 27 (Saturday, 7 p.m.) in the third and final preseason game. That will be the coaching staff’s last look at the bubble guys before the final roster cuts on August 31.

#Eagles-Dolphins practices will be open to fans, so if you want to fly down, tickets can be found at https://t.co/oqgcC2XrIK The game will not be shown live on NFL Network, but on NBC10. There will be NFL Network replays on Sun (7 am), Tues (3 pm), and Sat, Sept. 3 (1 pm) — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 23, 2022

I think it’s a great time to interact with each other, even more so when you’re staying in the hotel together,” Sirianni said of joint practices. “When it’s time to relax and be with the guys, it’s time to do that, and they are doing a good job working at both of those things.”