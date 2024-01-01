Eagles Predicted to Consider ‘Significant’ Coaching Changes: Insider

The Philadelphia Eagles can still save their season, but the team is running out of time. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes the team will consider “significant changes” on defense if the team’s tailspin continues.

“It’s hard to explain or comprehend the Eagles’ collapse,” Breer wrote in a December 31, 2023 article titled, “NFL Week 17 Takeaways: 49ers Moved on Quickly From Ravens Loss.” “But one thing seems certain, and that’s that if Dallas wins the division next week (all the Cowboys have to do is beat the Commanders), and Philly bows out in the first round of the playoffs, significant changes will come on defense.

“I’d think Matt Patricia, who’s running a scheme that’s not his (and, as such, makes it tougher for him to find answers on the fly) would get consideration to oversee that change next year. But I’d expect Philly to look outside the organization, too. And it’ll be interesting to see whether Howie Roseman’s love for Vic Fangio’s scheme remains, after Sean Desai’s version of it failed.”

Nick Sirianni Is Under Fire After Making Changes on the Philadelphia Eagles Coaching Staff

“This football team no longer believes in how they’re being coached. They don’t believe in what Nick Sirianni is selling. That’s pretty damn evident to me.” — @sethjoyner pic.twitter.com/qV2iUzFP8y — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) December 31, 2023

Head coach Nick Sirianni is already in a bind after making a late-season change with the defensive play-calling. Sean Desai is still technically the defensive coordinator but Matt Patricia is calling plays. The team’s defensive woes have not been rectified since making this change.

The challenge is the Eagles have dropped four of their last five games, and the defense continues to be the team’s biggest weakness. Philadelphia allowed 449 total yards to Arizona in Week 17. This led to the Cardinals dropping 35 points on the Eagles and ultimately pulling off the upset.

Should Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Be on the Hot Seat?

“I am really getting to the point where it's, 'Can you bring any of these coaches back?' I think you’re getting to the point of no return, and you're not getting the return on investment for what I feel, top-end-wise, is a talented team.” — @JeffKerrCBS pic.twitter.com/KZ9ZydBFuZ — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) January 1, 2024

Sirianni is trending on social media and not for good reasons as the Eagles’ losing skid continues. It is hard to imagine Philadelphia would move on from Sirianni just one year after the reaching the Super Bowl.

If the Eagles sustain an early playoff exit, Sirianni’s seat is likely to heat up heading into the 2024 season. JAKIB Sports’ Seth Joyner believes the Philly players are losing confidence in Sirianni.

“This football team no longer believes in how they’re being coached,” Joyner noted during a December 31 postgame show. “They don’t believe in what Nick Sirianni is selling. That’s pretty damn evident to me.”

Heading Into the Final Week of the Season, the Philadelphia Eagles Are the No. 5 Seed

Please contain your shock…. A Matt Patricia defense blew a 15 point halftime lead Cardinals final 4 drives against Philly 10 plays, 75 yard TD

9 plays, 77 yards TD

8 plays, 77 yards TD

7 plays, 70 yards TD pic.twitter.com/9AOT5gJegp — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) December 31, 2023

Heading into the final week of the season, the Eagles now need help to win the NFC East. The Eagles need a Cowboys’ loss to the Commanders combined with their own win over the Giants. This is the scenario that would allow Philadelphia to win the division and potentially secure the No. 2 seed.

If the postseason started today, the No. 5 Eagles would travel to Tampa to face the No. 4 Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. This is not only bad news for Philadelphia, but opens up an easier path for Dallas at home where the team is undefeated this season.