NFL Insider Proposes Wild Eagles’ Trade Offer for Russell Wilson

The trade winds are blowing hard following Jalen Hurts’ poor playoff performance. Despite the quarterback saying he’s coming back as the starter in 2022, the national media isn’t convinced and Russell Wilson’s name keeps getting attached to the Philadelphia Eagles.

No surprise since it’s been a topic of discussion dating back to last offseason. NFL Network’s draft expert Daniel Jeremiah is the latest to beat that drum and he threw out an actual trade proposal. He asked fans how they would feel about Philly giving up all three of their first-round picks (15th overall, 16th overall, 19th overall) to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson. The Eagles would also throw in a second-rounder in 2023. That’s a steep asking price for a quarterback on the decline who will turn 34 in November.

Wilson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, finished the 2021 campaign by throwing for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns against six interceptions. He went 259-of-400 (64.8%) and posted a 6-8 record in 14 games. Remember, he missed three games due to a finger injury. While Wilson’s numbers look great on paper, it wasn’t his best season and those in Seattle started throwing the dreaded “regression” word on him.

If the Eagles were to make a trade for Wilson, they would be better off trying to put together a package of young players (think: Andre Dillard, Jalen Reagor, Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders) and one of those first-round picks. The Seahawks might not bite on a low-ball offer, but it’s a more palatable discussion. Wilson isn’t the long-term answer in Philly.

The #Eagles should commit to Jalen Hurts unless they can get: 1. Russell Wilson

2. Deshaun Watson

3. Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/5TS8MS7lDO — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 18, 2022

Jonathan Gannon Receives Third Head-Coaching Interview

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon remains a hot head-coaching candidate for some odd reason. He has received interview requests for three vacancies: the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Texans requested permission to interview Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon for their HC job, per source. Gannon now has been requested to interview for three HC vacancies: Texans, Broncos, Vikings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2022

“I’ll sit down with Howie [Roseman] and Nick [Sirianni] and we’ll talk about that when the time comes,” Gannon said on January 11.

Gannon’s defense finished 10th overall in the NFL, in terms of total yardage (5,590, or 328.8 per game). However, it was far from a dominant unit for most of the year. They went a stretch allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 80% of their passes. The Eagles improved over the final nine weeks, although they were playing the basement dwellers of the NFL. Tom Brady went 29-of-37 (78.4%) for 271 yards and two touchdowns in their wild-card playoff loss.

Vikings Complete Interview with Catherine Raîche

The Minnesota Vikings are making a hard charge at Catherine Raîche to be their next general manager. The team completed an interview with Raîche — she serves as Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations — and they have a meeting lined up with Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown (via Pro Football Talk).

We have completed an interview with Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raîche for our open General Manager position. 📰: https://t.co/BRKJ9VCEmF pic.twitter.com/YuuLiEpqCs — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 18, 2022

Philadelphia could receive a compensatory draft pick as high as a third-rounder should the Vikings hire either Raîche or Brown. It’s part of the NFL’s 2020 Resolution JC-2A rule, which seeks to reward franchises for making minority or women hires. It’s never fun to lose key front-office executives but at least there’s a possible silver lining.