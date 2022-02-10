Eagles May Trade for Super Bowl Champion in ‘Redemptive Move’

The smoke continues to billow around Russell Wilson and a potential trade out of Seattle. The one-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t requested a zip code change, but it’s trending in that direction. Wilson wants to at least “look around at his options.”

One of those options is the Philadelphia Eagles who get mentioned in every conceivable quarterback rumor. The franchise has publicly stated their commitment to Jalen Hurts, although no one trusts general manager Howie Roseman at his word.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has moved Philly up to the top of destinations for Wilson. The plugged-in reporter originally thought the nine-time Pro Bowler was headed to New Orleans. Not anymore. Not without Sean Payton there.

“Let’s put him in the NFC East … to the Eagles,” wrote Breer. “In a way, it’d be a sort of redemptive move for Howie Roseman, who was part of a front office that planned to take Wilson in the third round in 2012, only to have Seattle scoop him up earlier in the round.”

DeVonta Smith Would Welcome Veteran WR

Adding a veteran wide receiver has been another talking point for the Eagles this offseason. Jalen Reagor hasn’t panned out, a hard truth proven when the team promoted Quez Watkins to No. 2. J.J. Arcegae-Whiteside, Greg Ward, John Hightower round out a pretty weak depth chart.

Nick Sirianni calls DeVonta Smith a No.1 wideout. "There aren't a lot of true No. 1 wide receivers, and I think we have one." Calls Quez Watkins the No. 2 wide receiver. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 19, 2022

They could use one of their three first-rounders on a rookie in April’s draft. Guys like Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks, Garrett Wilson are all generating buzz. Or, Roseman could make a trade for an elite veteran pass-catcher.

Calvin Ridley is thought to be available for the right price. The former Alabama standout played college football with Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith. He’d be a perfect fit in Philly, something not lost on Smith. He didn’t come out and say Ridley’s name but read between the lines.

“I feel like it would help,” Smith told NBC Sports’ John Clark. “Somebody that’s already been there. I know it would help for me, just being under their wing, how they operate, how they are as a pro.”

“You see those guys and what they’ve done. That’s where you want to be. Eventually, we are going to get there” -DeVonta Smith on Ja’Marr Chase & Joe Burrow going to Super Bowl 🎧Listen to new podcast with @DeVontaSmith_6 from LA🔽https://t.co/2DH3zYNX74 pic.twitter.com/uUBcS9Fd2c — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 10, 2022

Ex-Eagles Player Taking Jaguars Job

Former Eagles linebacker Mike Caldwell is following Doug Pederson down to Jacksonville. He’ll serve as defensive coordinator for the Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Caldwell spent four seasons in midnight green, including 1999 when he and Pederson were Eagles teammates.

The #Jaguars are working on a deal to hire #Buccaneers ILBs coach Mike Caldwell as their new defensive coordinator, sources say. A former teammate and fellow assistant coach with Doug Pederson with the #Eagles, Caldwell is a DC after 14 years as a defensive assistant. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2022

The 50-year-old was inside linebackers coach last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers. Originally a third-round pick of the Browns in 1993, Caldwell has been an assistant coach for the past 15 seasons in various NFL stops. He has been working under Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for the last three years in Tampa Bay. He started his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach for Philadelphia from 2008-12. Caldwell was a special-teams MVP as an Eagles player in 1998.

Eagles have named Mike Caldwell linebackers coach and Mike Zordich secondary/safeties coach — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) February 7, 2011

“I played the game, so I understand,” Caldwell said of coaching, via Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “I want to be able to communicate and get the information to the players, the information that they need to make them better players, mainly get them to understand where they need to be and try to put them in the best position so that they can succeed.”