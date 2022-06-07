Retired QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Sounds Off on ‘Scary’ Eagles Star

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has decided to hang up his cleats after playing for nine teams in 17 seasons. The 39-year-old saw his life without football when he suffered a season-ending hip injury last year. He liked it. And that was enough to expedite his retirement.

But Fitzpatrick shared some of his favorite NFL memories, including his most feared opponents, on his way out the door. He dished on a myriad of topics about his past, present, and future during an interview on the Adam Schefter Podcast.

Perhaps the most telling comment came in regard to his view on a certain Philadelphia Eagles player. Fitzpatrick hated facing Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

“I always hated going up against Fletcher Cox,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t know, he’s a scary dude and likes to talk out there.”

When Schefter asked him for an example, Fitzpatrick buttoned up: “Oh, plenty of stuff. Not meant for the podcast.”

Not a shocking revelation considering Cox’s personality. He has taken shots at coaches and media members while wearing his trademark menacing snarl on the field. There is also legit video evidence of Cox’s trash-talking and gamesmanship from previous years.

Brandon Graham starts barking around the 1:05 mark, fun trash talk. The whole video is great. Fletcher Cox is becoming more vocal. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/mqSMvdU5cd — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 9, 2020

Chris Long Holds ‘Fake Funeral’ for Old Teammate

Former Eagles star Chris Long held a “fake funeral” for Cox when Philadephia released the 310-pounder earlier this offseason. He was channeling his inner Jon Hamm from “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Little did Long know that the Eagles were going to bring Cox back on a one-year deal worth $14 million.

Those few days of being unemployed was tough … — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) March 19, 2022

Long explained the hilarious situation on his “Green Light” podcast, including how much he loves his Super Bowl champion teammate.

“We’re sitting there during a live stream or a podcast or something, and I find out Fletcher Cox gets released. And so I just go down, like, this five-minute rabbit hole on what a great guy he is, who he’s survived by. I gave him a fake funeral.

“I was Jon Hamm. Howie Roseman was Larry David, walking off saying nah. Fletch, you didn’t even make it a day. Welcome back. Cox has risen … Fletcher, all the things I said about you, I meant them. Love you, dude. Like absolutely love you. Glad you’re still playing for the Eagles.”

I really jumped out of the gym on that one @fcoxx_91 @greenlight pic.twitter.com/9WSxBC9YAw — Tree Pollen Hater Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 23, 2022

Nick Sirianni Endoreses Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett

Everyone in the Eagles’ organization seems happy to have Cox back for what could very well be his final year in midnight green. Ditto for Derek Barnett who inked a two-year deal. Head coach Nick Sirianni is expecting big things from both guys coming off perceived down years.

“We believe in those guys. We believe in Fletcher Cox,” Sirianni told reporters on March 29. “We believe in Derek Barnett, not only for the type of players they are … Fletcher Cox is still dominant in the run game. He’s still a dominant player in the run game that can stop the run. And he can still get after the passer.”