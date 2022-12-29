Eagles Top Assistant Linked to Broncos Head Coaching Job

The Denver Broncos have slapped the interim tag on Jerry Rosburg, but don’t expect it to stick permanently. There is plenty of talk among general managers and front-office executives around the league that an offensive mastermind is what the disappointing AFC West franchise is seeking to bring Russell Wilson back to MVP status.

Enter Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The 37-year-old is one of the hottest names expected to get head-coaching interviews in 2023, a transcendent genius who has now transformed two prolific young quarterbacks — Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert — into MVP candidates. He also has strong ties to the West Coast.

Steichen made the short list of trending candidates to take over in Denver compiled by Heavy’s Matt Lombardo who cited sources saying the top Eagles assistant might be one of the first guys hired this offseason. Lombardo wrote the following:

There is a belief among at least one general manager and multiple front office executives around the league that Steichen will be one of the first head coaches hired. Steichen, in his two seasons overseeing Jalen Hurts’ development, has helped mold the third-year quarterback into an MVP front-runner, thanks in large part to a scheme that punishes in the ground game and taxes opposing secondaries. Especially because of the attention commanded over the top by receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins.

“Who would want that job?” Sources from around the #NFL weigh in on why the #Broncos’ vacancy may be the toughest to fill this offseason, inside my weekly national column | @HeavyOnSports https://t.co/siBpoYInQJ pic.twitter.com/JR4wHyr7cL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 28, 2022

CBS Sports Insider Links Shane Steichen to Denver

Lombardo wasn’t the only NFL Insider linking Steichen to the Broncos job. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson had his name on a short list of candidates that also included Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell, Eric Bienemy, Sean Payton, and DeMeco Ryans.

Odds to be #Broncos' next HC (via @betonline_ag): Sean Payton (+400)

Dan Quinn (+500)

Jim Caldwell (+600)

Shane Steichen (+700)

DeMeco Ryans (+750)

Eric Bieniemy (+900)

Frank Reich (+900)

Kellen Moore (10/1)

Jim Harbaugh (12/1)

Leslie Frazier (16/1)

Byron Leftwich (16/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) December 26, 2022

One wrinkle in Anderson’s reporting says that it “makes sense” for the Broncos to hire someone familiar with quarterback Russell Wilson which would essentially rule Steichen out. Here is how Scotty Payne of SB Nation’s Mile High Report described the fluid situation:

Finally, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has the Eagles’ offense looking great, and has helped quarterback Jalen Hurts go from a “running quarterback” to an MVP candidate this season. An experienced coach with ties to Wilson seems like the realistic option right now, but a lot can and may change during the interviewing process. This report gives us some exciting names to keep an eye on as we move through the Broncos hiring process.

Shane Steichen Commented on Rumors in October

Steichen was directly asked to comment on his emergence as a top head-coaching candidate when rumors first started surfacing back in early October. He hadn’t been connected to any specific team at the time, just mentioned in passing as a name to watch. The Eagles were preparing to face the Arizona Cardinals when the question popped up. Naturally, Steichen dodged it quicker than Ben Stiller.

“Honestly, my reaction to that is I’m focused on the Arizona Cardinals right now,” Steichen told reporters on October 4. “That’s all we care about is getting to 5-0. That’s all we’re worried about. I’m not worried about any of that stuff right now. We’re getting ready to play football.”