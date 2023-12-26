Eagles’ Shaq Leonard Takes Aim at Colts: ‘They Wrote Me Off’

All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard has no shortage of motivation since signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Indianapolis Colts released Leonard, a three-time First-Team All-Pro, on Nov. 21, before he signed with the Eagles. Philadelphia’s chance of winning a Super Bowl ring played a factor in Leonard signing with the Eagles, after being released by the Colts in the midst of a season that saw his role dramatically decreased.

Following the Eagles’ victory over the New York Giants on Christmas day, Leonard took aim at his former team.

“The Colts wrote me off,” Leonard said, according to Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Talked down on my name. I’m here to prove it, prove I can still play, prove I can still make plays.”

Leonard did not request his release by the Colts, but did make several comments questioning his diminished playing time.

Against the Giants, Leonard produced a team-high seven tackles and logged his first sack since the 2020 season, in arguably his finest performance in an Eagles uniform.

“To get a sack for the first time in three seasons feels amazing,” Leonard told reporters. “I’m starting to get my groove a little bit. I’m kind of getting comfortable. Understanding the techniques, responsibilities, and being able to play without thinking.”

Eagles’ win ‘Special’ For Shaq Leonard

Leonard’s Eagles arrival on Dec. 4 followed disappointing losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.

So, Monday’s game was Leonard’s first taste of winning in front of the passionate Philadelphia fanbase at Lincoln Financial Field, and in an Eagles uniform.

“It feels amazing,” Leonard said, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. “It’s my first one, my first one as an Eagle. No matter how we got it, I’m happy. I get to go home and spend this Christmas with my girls happy, rather than being upset.”

Since signing with the Eagles, Leonard has produced 13 total tackles with one sack, and could prove to be a key veteran presence over the final two games and in Philadelphia’s postseason run.