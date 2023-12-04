Eagles Make Move for Ex-$98 Million Star Ahead of Cowboys Game: Report

Three-time Pro Bowler Shaq (formerly known as Darius) Leonard is making Philadelphia Eagles news by turning down the Dallas Cowboys. The star defender is joining the Eagles and has a chance to play against the Cowboys in Week 14.

“BREAKING: Free agent LB Shaq Leonard is signing with the #Eagles, sources tell @BleacherReport,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz detailed on X on December 4, 2023. “The [3x All-Pro] visited the Cowboys last week and fielded interest from several other teams, but ultimately chose Philly with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.”

After taking visits to Dallas and Philadelphia, Leonard had been quiet about where he planned to signed. The Eagles news comes after CBS Sports’ insider Josina Anderson reported that Philadelphia was optimistic the team could land the defender.

“I’m told as of right now the Eagles have ‘some optimism’ Shaq Leonard is coming to Philly,” Anderson noted on X on December 4. “That’s the extent to the characterization—at this time. My understanding is the Cowboys have not received any indication of Leonard’s decision as of this early afternoon, per sources while I’m traveling.”

Why Did Shaq Leonard Choose Philadelphia Eagles Over the Dallas Cowboys?

Two headline makers in Philadelphia: New Eagles’ LB Shaquille Leonard with team Head of Security Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro last week before his visit: (📸 @JClarkNBCS) pic.twitter.com/9Ph14QpXN3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023

Few details have emerged about the specifics of why Leonard opted to join Philadelphia over Dallas. Leonard is still being paid from a five-year, $98 million contract he signed with the Colts.

Both teams were initially expected to offer Leonard a similar deal, much lower than his previous lucrative contract. The move indicates Leonard believes the Eagles are closer to winning a championship than the Cowboys. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported that the Eagles could have sweetened their offer and had a greater need for the veteran.

“The Cowboys wanted Shaquille Leonard and had package for how they were going to use him to be successful in their defense,” Hill posted on X. “The Eagles needed him more and possibly showed with their offer.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Leonard is signing a one-year deal with the Eagles. Now, Leonard gets an immediate chance to play against the team the defender turned down with the Week 14 matchup in Dallas.

Cowboys Rumors: Initial Reports Indicated Shaq Leonard Was ‘Leaning’ Towards Dallas Over Philadelphia

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan on free agent LB Shaq Leonard: "We just have no idea right now. It's a work in progress. We'll see. … There hasn't been a lot of back and forth. We had a great visit. Kind of laid everything out for him, our vision for him and how he… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 4, 2023

The news is a bit surprising as the initial reports indicated the Cowboys were the early favorite to land Leonard. Audacy’s NFL insider Brian Baldinger reported that Leonard was “leaning” towards joining Dallas.

“I hear he’s leaning toward the Cowboys,” Baldinger stated during a November 30 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “GBag Nation.” “I know players on the Eagles that are heavily trying to recruit him. They need him. They lost Zach Cunningham last week. They’ve been losing linebackers all year.

“I’m hearing he’s favoring the Cowboys at this point. He’s a little measured about this thing. (He) wants to make the right decision.”

The good news for Eagles fans is Leonard was not scared off by Philadelphia’s most recent 42-19 blowout defeat to San Francisco. Despite being 10-2, the loss showed the Eagles could use additional help on defense. It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys make another move in response to Leonard’s decision.