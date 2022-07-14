Eagles Youngster Sounds Off on ‘First and Foremost Thing’

The Philadelphia Eagles hype train is teetering off the tracks. Could they really make a legitimate run at a Super Bowl in 2022? It seems like a stretch, but many have watched the team’s offseason in awe. The players in the locker room sense something special might happen.

Special-teams standout Shaun Bradley made an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to share his thoughts on goals and expectations. The young Temple alum wasn’t about to guarantee a Super Bowl. He knows better. However, Bradley made it clear that he and everyone else wants a ring.

“I mean shoot, I want to win a Super Bowl, that’s the first and foremost thing,” Bradley told Darius Butler. “You know, it’s a team sport. We got a great team. We did great things in the offseason, and we got good things coming up [in training camp] so the first thing, foremost, is I want to win a championship. I want us to win a Super Bowl. I want a ring.

“And for myself personally I just want to play to the best of my abilities. You know, get on the field a little bit more, contribute, any way I can help the team win. That’s where I’m at.”

.@DariusJButler has the Eagles winning the NFC East this season. pic.twitter.com/g48IBNrgqa — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 13, 2022

Eagles Fully Behind Starter Jalen Hurts

There has been much debate on what to expect out of Jalen Hurts in his second full year as the starting quarterback. He’s put in the work, that’s for sure – and his teammates are behind him no matter what his critics spew.

“The whole team believes in him,” Bradley said. “He’s a great leader so we’re excited to see what he’s going to do this year.”

Pushing ourselves past exhaustion over and over again. Therapy 🧘🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YSbhsBqwXA — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 9, 2022

Hurts is immune to the outside criticism, too. He’s dealt with controversy his whole career and prefers “being in the line of fire when the bullets are flying,” according to one of his former coaches. Bleeding Green Nation shared the following anecdote, via Joseph Santoliquito:

That kid is not going to run away from any criticism inside or outside the building. He wants it. He wants input. Jalen is someone who won’t jump off the ship if it’s rocking a little bit, like another guy that they had there did. He likes being in the line of fire when the bullets are flying. If were up to him, he’d have a cot (in the NovaCare Complex) and stay overnight going over film. He’s someone you want in your foxhole.

Jalen Hurts & Josh Allen first 2 seasons Jalen Hurts: 19 starts (2020-2021)

Josh Allen: 27 starts (2018-2019) pic.twitter.com/QMI6JI6HJl — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) July 13, 2022

Derrick Gunn Clarifies Controversial Hurts’ Report

Veteran reporter Derrick Gunn caught heat in recent days for a troubling report on Hurts. In it, the Eagles quarterback is accused of a sloppy practice where he threw three interceptions and absorbed three sacks during a 10-play series. A.J. Brown said it didn’t happen.

That practice stuff about Jalen is fake . Y’all tweet and believe anything. Like how can he get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us . Believe that too and make a article about that too . This app is crazy 😂 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 11, 2022

Gunn attempted to explain what really happened during a follow-up appearance on JAKIB Media. One major sticking point was in regard to the sacks since teams aren’t allowed to hit the quarterback at practices. However, defenders are timed and credited for sacks as Gunn described:

“This is just another in the line of talking to somebody I trust, I respect and it was just a one-day type thing. And people are like, ‘You don’t get sacked on 7-on-7!’ No, you don’t, but basically, coaches have a timer. If a quarterback doesn’t deliver the ball in a certain amount of time, they consider that a sack.”