Seahawks Release 2 Ex-Eagles Players, Including Super Bowl Champ

The Seattle Seahawks released receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday. Both players were former second-round picks of the Philadelphia Eagles who failed to live up to high expectations.

Arcega-Whiteside was the 59th overall pick in 2019, with Jones going 43rd overall in 2017. Jones won a Super Bowl championship for the Eagles, while Arcega-Whiteside won nothing but grief from Eagles fans for not being DK Metcalf. Now the two guys are sitting out on the waiver wire for anyone to scoop up.

Seattle cut Arcega-Whiteside from their practice squad to make room for former first-rounder Laquon Treadwell. Remember, the Eagles traded Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks in exchange for cornerback Ugo Amadi.

The #Seahawks have cut former #Eagles 2nd round pick WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and signed former #Vikings 1st round pick Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Arcega-Whiteside was drafted ahead of WRs such as DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Diontae Johnson and Hunter Renfrow. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2022

Philadelphia then swapped Amadi and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2024 sixth-round pick. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll expressed excitement over Arcega-Whiteside following the trade.

“This is a guy we really liked coming out. He’s an aggressive catcher,” Carroll said, via Seattle Times. “A contested catch guy is what we really liked about him, so strong and physical. He made a lot of big plays. He was a go-to guy in the program at Stanford. He’s unique. He’s a big strong kid. He was 225 [pounds] coming out and he’s like 230 now. He was playing some tight end for them, which we like all of that, that diversity. I’m always looking for unique guys and this guy brings something possibly unique.”

Cardinals Signing Ex-Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Arizona Cardinals are set to sign Kamu Grugier-Hill, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The former Eagles starter asked for his release from Houston last week after leading the Texans in tackles (108) and tackles for loss (13) in 2021.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles and 13 TFL’s in 2021, and had started all 6 games for them in 2022 prior to requesting his release last week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Grugier-Hill played in 54 games (16 starts) from 2016-2019, endearing himself to Eagles fans everywhere when he labeled the Dallas Cowboys chokers (via Reuters): “I mean, you look at Dallas’ history, they always choke, so we’ll go down there and make them choke.”

Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott Headline Injury Report

Philadelphia listed two players on Tuesday’s estimated injury report: DT Jordan Davis, CB Josiah Scott. Both players are nursing ankle sprains and missed Tuesday’s walk-through session.

Davis is waiting for the results of an MRI on his right leg, but initial reports called it a high ankle sprain. The No. 13 overall pick is expected to miss four to six weeks as rumors fly about the replacement plan for him at defensive tackle.

“I feel good about the guys that we have in here,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “We always talk about that’s one of the reasons we cross-train guys, to be able to plug and fill different spots when guys go down or get injured. Feel good about the room and what we’re doing, and those guys will pick up the slack.”