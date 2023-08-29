Eagles Waive Young DT, Sign Former Colts Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, the team announced via the social media platform X on August 28.

In a corresponding roster move, the Eagles also waived 2022 undrafted free agent defensive tackle Noah Elliss with an injury settlement.

Rodgers is an interesting add for general manager Howie Roseman and company. The 25-year-old corner is spending the entire 2023 season on the league’s reserve/suspended list for betting on 2022 NFL games, which is against the league’s gambling policy.

While he won’t be able to contribute in any way this year, the contract Rodgers signed won’t be applicable until the 2024 season.

Rodgers Addressed Gambling Suspension Immediately

“I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation,” Rodgers wrote in a statement on June 5, immediately after rumors of an NFL gambling probe initially surfaced.

“The last thing I ever wanted to do was be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates,” Rodgers’ statement continued. “I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error and judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

After the league issued indefinite suspensions for both Rodgers and defensive end Rashod Berry, the Colts released both players. According to a June 2023 report by ESPN, Rodgers placed over 100 bets, “the majority of which were in the $25-$50 range,” and one of which was on his own team. Many of his bets were on behalf of his friends, according to the report. His suspension is not expected to extend beyond the 2023 season.

Rodgers Gives Eagles Even More Depth at CB & KR

Sooo, new #Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers can return kicks pretty well pic.twitter.com/9RbkPUHEMy — Faraz (@BrownMamba13) April 27, 2020

A sixth-round pick out of UMass for the Colts in 2020, Rodgers has played in 45 games (10 starts) over his three seasons in the league. He has amassed 90 total tackles (two for loss), a forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions (stats via Football Reference). Last season, he started nine games for Indy, playing 43% of the team’s defensive and special teams snaps.

He has also served as a frequent and effective kickoff returner, averaging 27.0 yards on 61 career returns with one touchdown.

A solid cover corner despite his size (he’s 5’10” and 170 pounds), Rodgers finished with an 81.5 coverage grade from PFF last season, allowing 17 receptions on 25 targets. He wasn’t penalized once, showcasing a good amount of discipline, and he didn’t give up a ton of huge chunk plays — the longest reception he allowed all year was a 24 yarder.

The kind of versatility and depth a player like Rodgers will give the Eagles in the future will help the team in multiple areas, and because he’s on the reserve/suspended list, he doesn’t count as part of Philadelphia’s 53-man roster this year. Considering his young age and upward trajectory, this was a solid move by Roseman and company.