Eagles News: Philly Cuts LB, Signs Ex-Bears Starting DB Ahead of Week 7

The Philadelphia Eagles have made multiple roster moves heading into their huge Week 7 showdown against the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles released linebacker Brandon Smith and signed former Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor to the practice squad. Philadelphia also re-signed cornerback Mario Goodrich to the PS on October 19.

Vildor is an interesting addition. His signing comes at a time when the Eagles have two members of the secondary out Week 7. Safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and slot corner Bradley Roby (shoulder) are both out against Miami. It’s not likely Vildor will get moved up to the roster before the game, but it’s possible.

It has been a rough year for members of the Philly secondary, particularly the corners. The Eagles already lost cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson with season-ending injuries earlier this year. Eli Ricks and veteran Darius Slay have both dealt with recent knee issues, but will be ready to go against Miami.

What Will Philadelphia Eagles Be Getting in Ex-Bears DB Kindle Vildor?

Kindle Vildor played 98% of reps at outside CB w Jaylon Johnson out. Vildor had 5 tackles, including 1 TFL, and 2 PBU’s. He showed he can get the job done when needed. #DaBears #BearDown #Bears pic.twitter.com/fiuFDsxlgj — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 27, 2022

Vildor was a fifth-round pick out of Georgia Southern for the Bears in 2020. He played minimally as a rookie, contributing on 22% of the team’s special teams snaps and 13% of its defensive snaps.

His role expanded in Year 2 with Chicago. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound CB became a starter in the secondary, playing in all 17 games (12 starts). He finished with 46 total tackles (one for loss), 1.0 sacks and four pass breakups.

The following season, in 2022, he appeared in 11 games (nine starts) and tallied 34 tackles (two for loss), five pass breakups and an interception.

Vildor was part of Chicago’s final roster cuts this year. After moving up to draft corner Tyrique Stevenson in the second round, the writing was on the wall for Vildor. The Tennessee Titans claimed the veteran DB after he was waived. He played in two games for the Titans before getting released.

Vildor isn’t going to overwhelm any receivers with his strength or size, but he’s decent against the run. He’s also a capable cover corner with the versatility to move into the slot if needed. That’s something he learned from current Philadelphia DC Sean Desai.

Kindle Vildor Reunites With Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai

#Eagles have signed DB Kindle Vildor to the PS who as seen in video has familiarity with Desai#FlyEaglesFly | @ThePremier20 pic.twitter.com/9S6am6lNXu — All About The Birds (@AATBirds) October 20, 2023

Desai and Vildor worked together in Chicago from 2020-2021, when Desai was the Bears’ safeties coach and defensive coordinator.

Vildor has primarily played on the outside over his four years in the league, but he’s capable of moving around and playing slot if necessary. While under Desai in Chicago, the 25-year-old corner was taught several positions in the secondary.

“I think the one thing we always try to preach on,” Desai said back in December of 2021 while with the Bears, “is we try to teach all of our guys all of the positions. That’s why you’ve seen probably five or six different nickels in the game, two or three different dimes, a few different safeties and a few different corners. … For him to be able to transition into that spot, he’s gotten some reps there, we’ll look into increasing those over time, just so he gets more comfortable.”

Now, Vildor has a new home with a familiar face. We’ll see how Desai uses him.