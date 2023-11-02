Eagles Signing Huge Former Jets WR-Turned-TE: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing tight end E.J. Jenkins to their practice squad. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo first reported the addition on November 1.

Jenkins signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL draft. He caught three passes on four targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in the preseason (stats via Pro Football Focus). He also averaged 5.3 yards after the catch during the preseason.

Jenkins was part of New York’s roster cuts in August despite a solid offseason. Now, he’ll get an opportunity on Philly’s practice squad.

The Eagles currently have four tight ends on their roster: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam.

E.J. Jenkins: College Background & Stats

Georgia Tech’s EJ Jenkins is massive (6-6, 245) and shows some impressive ball skills and contested catch ability. The St. Francis (Pa.) and South Carolina transfer is converting to TE and clocked a 4.62 40 with a 10-2 broad at his pro day. Deep sleeper in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/cI3z88vKSu — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) March 29, 2023

Jenkins began his collegiate career playing wide receiver for the St. Francis Red Flash, an FCS school where he redshirted in 2017. He played minimally in 2018 and had a break out of sorts in 2019, when he caught 39 passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After the Red Flash canceled their season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenkins chose to transfer to South Carolina. He played minimally there, catching eight passes for 117 yards and a score.

Jenkins transferred yet again the following year in 2022, heading to Georgia Tech. In 12 games (11 starts) with the Yellow Jackets in 2022, he had 17 catches for 316 yards and three TDs.

Here’s what NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein had to say about Jenkins heading into the draft this year: “Jenkins might not have the game tape or production to be drafted, but it’s hard to ignore his size, length and willingness to block at an above-average level. While he was a wideout at Georgia Tech, he might be able to rebrand as a slot tight end with the ability to help in the running game.”

E.J. Jenkins Converted to TE While With Jets

Pass is underthrown to @nyjets 6' 6'' undrafted free agent TE/WR EJ Jenkins who adjusts the ball, gets grabbed by the DB and still makes the catch for 43 yard gain. pic.twitter.com/SjWhSdRVCB — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) May 2, 2023

Jenkins, who played wide receiver throughout college, moved over to tight end after joining the Jets. He has incredible athleticism for his size, making the transition a relatively natural one. At 6’6″ and 245 pounds (his college teams listed him as 6’7″), Jenkins is a raw yet talented young player.

He ran an impressive 4.6-second 40-yard dash at his Georgia Tech Pro Day in March. He also had a 32-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump. If his game continues to develop, could be quite a weapon lining up in the slot, which he did in the preseason while with the Jets.

“Growing up, I always tried to model my game after Calvin Johnson and as I got bigger, I will always look up to bigger receivers and big tight ends,” Jenkins said in May, via Sports Illustrated. “From the tight end aspect, Darren Waller, Travis Kelce, older guys like Tony G (Gonzalez) and I feel like my play style fits with them.”

Jenkins is also willing to play anywhere the Eagles want him to.

“I will play wherever teams are willing to pick me at, I am willing to do it,” Jenkins added. “I have been hearing a little bit of tight end and a little bit of receiver so whatever team I go to and whatever position they put me at, I am going to play to the best of my ability.”