Eagles Poach Steelers DB, Sign RB & Cut 2 Players Ahead of Huge Matchup vs Dolphins

W ith injuries mounting, the Philadelphia Eagles are adding depth to their secondary, signing cornerback Josiah Scott off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad to their active roster.

Scott’s agents, JL Sports, confirmed the signing. In a corresponding roster move, Philadelphia waived corner Mario Goodrich.

Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones was the team’s biggest addition of the week, but the Eagles announced on October 16 that they also signed running back Lew Nichols to the practice squad while releasing RB Bryant Koback.

The slew of signings come at a time when injuries are piling up for the Eagles. Philly just inked veteran corner Bradley Roby a week ago, but he got banged up Week 6 against the New York Jets. So did fellow corner Eli Ricks.

Josiah Scott Adds CB Depth for Philadelphia Eagles, Is Familiar Face

Sources: #Eagles CB Bradley Roby is considered week-to-week with a shoulder injury suffered on Sunday vs the #Jets. He is not expected to go on IR, but could miss a game or two. Philadelphia signed CB Josiah Scott earlier in the day to help fill his void. pic.twitter.com/RZDa5rH2AT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 17, 2023

Josiah Scott spent the past two seasons on the Eagles’ roster, playing in 29 games (four starts). He amassed 38 tackles (three for loss), eight pass breakups, a sack and two interceptions in that span. He’ll give the team some much-needed depth in an injury-laden secondary.

As for Nichols, he was a seventh-round draft pick for the Green Bay Packers in 2023. A shoulder injury kept him out of the preseason, and he was released with a settlement prior to the regular season.

He played his college ball at Central Michigan, where he spent four years. In his career at CMU, he had 614 carries for 3,061 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns. Nichols is also capable of contributing in the passing game. He hauled in 71 passes for 575 yards and three touchdown catches in college. It will be interesting to see if he finds his way onto Philadelphia’s 53-man roster at some point this season.

Philadelphia Eagles Have Been Dealing With Numerous Injuries

Josiah Scott can't be the only answer.#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) October 17, 2023

The Eagles have been more banged up than usual, particularly in the secondary. Adding a player like Josiah Scott won’t fix anything, but at this point, the Eagles just need healthy players.

In addition to Roby and Ricks getting nicked up, veteran corner Darius Slay has been dealing with a knee issue. Corner Avonte Maddox (pectoral) is currently on injured reserve. Safeties Reed Blankenship (ribs), Justin Evans (knee) and Sydney Brown (hamstring) are also hurt.

X-rays were negative for Blankenship, who leads the team in tackles with 39. The Eagles may have also dodged a bullet with All-Pro offensive Lane Johnson, who left with an ankle injury against the Jets. Johnson should be ready to go for the Eagles’ huge Week 7 game against the 5-1 Miami Dolphins.

Brian Baldinger says on @PardonMyTake that he was working out with Lane Johnson and that Johnson is fine and will play vs. Miami “He’s doing fine he’ll be all ready for Miami” (H/t @SeanTalksEagles) #Eagles pic.twitter.com/8vy0iVGOa8 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 18, 2023

Additionally, multiple defensive tackles, including Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jalen Carter (ankle) and Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) have missed time.

With all the injuries to his roster, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t saying who will be ready to go against Miami.

“I’m just going to always keep that close to the vest, as you know,” Sirianni said, via A to Z Sports. “Not because I don’t want to help you guys do your job, but more so because there is so much time to play out and our guys in the training room do an unbelievable job of helping guys get better, and also the guys do a great job of getting in there and helping themselves out and giving themselves every opportunity to play as soon as they can play.”