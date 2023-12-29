Eagles Sign Ex-Seahawks WR-TE Hybrid: ‘Big Slot Receiver’

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new wide receiver, signing Griffin Hebert to the practice squad on December 28, the team announced.

Hebert, an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech, signed with the Seattle Seahawks after the 2023 NFL draft. He was released by Seattle when the team made its final roster cuts in late August.

In a corresponding move, Philadelphia also placed wide receiver Devon Allen on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve list. He’ll miss at least the next four games.

Griffin Hebert: Quick Background & Stats

Griffin Hebert powers his way to paydirt for @LATechFB and it's a one score game in the 4th! 📺 > https://t.co/AN9t9QLs9Y pic.twitter.com/DfB51Az98H — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) October 3, 2021

The 24-year-old Hebert played both tight end and wide receiver for Louisiana Tech. He caught 99 passes for 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns over his four collegiate seasons, averaging 15.5 yards per catch.

Here’s what draft analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had to say about Hebert prior to the 2023 NFL draft:

Undersized tight end whose speed and fluidity in space basically make him a big slot receiver. Hebert had an excellent pro day, which should put him on the map as a priority free agent. Evaluators could grow to appreciate his mismatch potential and run-after-catch talent the more tape they consume. He needs to play with better effort as a blocker, but his athleticism, explosiveness and speed could make him a developmental project for a team.

A solid route runner, Hebert’s athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect. He can stretch the field as a deep play threat, and he has an impressive versatility as a player. Philly currently has him listed as a wideout, but he is also a potential fullback or halfback option. He has experience playing WR, TE, with a little at halfback, as well.

He had a standout Pro Day, running a 4.53 40-yard dash, also registering a 39.5” vertical jump, a 6.95-second 3-cone and a 4.26 short shuttle.

He caught three passes on four targets for 22 yards (3.7 yards after the catch), playing 11 snaps in the slot with Seattle in the 2023 preseason. While he likely won’t see the field this season, he could use the opportunity as an audition for next year.

Eagles WR Room Has 1 UDFA Making a Name for Himself This Season in Britain Covey

Britain Covey, a wide receiver who signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Utah following the 2022 draft, is currently making a name for himself with his playmaking on special teams.

“What a weapon. Do you all have votes for Pro Bowl? Vote for that guy. Who is returning the ball better than him? Who is a better punt returner in the NFL than Britain Covey?” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni asked a room full of media after Philadelphia’s 33-25 win over the New York Giants on Christmas day. Covey had a career-high 54-yard punt return in that game, setting the Eagles up for an early score.

“He changes games,” Sirianni added, in reference to Covey. “He’s a special returner. He has turned himself into a very special football player who’s a weapon for us. So, Philadelphia, get out there and vote for Britain Covey for Pro Bowl, because I haven’t seen anybody play better than him and return the ball better than him. He’s a stud.”

Perhaps Hebert won’t work out, but based on the recent success of Covey, it’s clear the Eagles have a knack for finding and developing hidden gems.