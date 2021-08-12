Eagles vs. Steelers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream Preseason Opener

Football season has arrived and there will be live fans at Philadelphia Eagles’ home games. The Eagles and Steelers kick everything off tonight (Aug. 12) at Lincoln Financial Field at 7:30 p.m.

This marks the first time in almost two years that stadiums will be permitted to go full capacity. The Eagles recently updated their rules for wearing masks inside the Linc, in accordance with the City of Philadelphia and new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The Eagles lead the Steelers 48-29-3 in the all-time series, although those results came in regular-season games. Nick Sirianni’s team underwent a walkthrough on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night’s preseason opener. They last practiced on Tuesday morning when Jalen Hurts looked sharp in 11-on-11 drills.

But the team was bitten hard by the injury bug as several players — none bigger than left tackle Andre Dillard — left the session early. Dillard (knee sprain) and safety K’Von Wallace (groin strain) are considered week-to-week. Philadelphia released receiver Michael Walker after he suffered a leg injury.

On a more positive note, right guard Brandon Brooks (hamstring) was back on the practice field and left guard Isaac Seumalo (hamstring) was upgraded to day-to-day. Rookie receiver DeVonta Smith (knee sprain) was seen doing some light jogging on a side field.

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream

The Eagles-Steelers showdown will be broadcast live by NBC10 Philadelphia with Scott Graham (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (color commentator) on the call. Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro will serve as the sideline reporter where he’ll conduct in-game interviews and provide injury updates. TeleXitos will offer a Spanish language telecast.

Here is a quick guide for watching the game in and out of the Philly market:

Date: Thursday, August 12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Channel: NBC10 Philadelphia

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

NFL Network replay: 11 p.m. on August 12, 4:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. on August 13

I’ve been to almost every Eagles’ practice. I’ve seen some impressive plays and some mistakes. I’ve seen shorter practices than usual but they’re well organized and run with energy and enthusiasm.

We’ll learn a lot more Thursday night when we see players in an actual game. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) August 9, 2021

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP — Merrill Reese (play-by-play), Mike Quick (color commentator) on the call (link here)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia — Rickie Ricardo and Luis Torres on the call (link here)

Online Streaming: Local fans can watch at PhiladelphiaEagles.com or on the Eagles app (via Apple Store or Google Play). Out-of-market fans can subscribe to NFL Game Pass or get FuboTV.

Nick Sirianni Discusses Playing Time

Will the Eagles’ starters play in the preseason opener? If so, how many snaps might we see for Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Jalen Reagor and the rest of the first-team offense? Head coach Nick Sirianni clued everyone in the other day prior to practice, although he kept his answers vague.

“We have a plan in place. I don’t want to tell you, ‘This is what they’re playing,’ because that could change; things change every day,” Sirianni told reporters. “What I do know is we have the joint practices too, to me count like preseason games as well, you know, against the Patriots and Jets. So, we have a lot of time to still think about that. I have a plan in place, but I just don’t want to disappoint you if I don’t follow through with what I’m saying.”