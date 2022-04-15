Colts Snatch Ex-Defensive Player of the Year From ‘Interested’ Eagles

Stephon Gilmore drew interest from the Philadephia Eagles in free agency, but the offer wasn’t rich enough for his blood. The Indianapolis Colts signed the All-Pro cornerback to a two-year contract worth $23 million, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. That means the never-ending quest for a new CB2 in Philly continues.

Rapoport was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show where he confirmed the Eagles’ interest in Gilmore. He didn’t reveal what they offered the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year (if anything) but they definitely showed interest. Ditto for the Carolina Panthers. Ultimately, Gilmore’s best option turned out to be Indianapolis. The Colts now have two lockdown corners in Gilmore and Kenny Moore II, plus a safety tandem of Khari Willis and Rodney McLeod.

“When it came out that that he was visiting [Indianapolis] I was pretty sure that he was signing [there] like this was his best offer,” Rapoport told McAfree, “and there were some other teams interested. The Panthers had some interest, the Eagles had some interest, but to me, this was always about your Colts.”

Remember, Gilmore’s wife Gabrielle caused a bit of a stir back in March when she let everyone know that the Eagles had “called.” The five-time Pro Bowler has been one of the best cornerbacks in football since 2012. He has 27 career interceptions (two for touchdowns) and 116 pass breakups.

Penn Stater Safety Visits Philadelphia

The Eagles conducted a pre-draft visit with Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker on Friday at their practice facility. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is considered one of the top players at his position heading into the 2022 NFL draft. He played in 34 games at Penn State (21 starts) while recording 153 tackles, 5 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker had his visit with the Philadelphia #Eagles today. pic.twitter.com/FvIpP9XoM0 — 4th and JAWN (@4thandJawn) April 14, 2022

Brisker may slip into the second round or third round after a shoulder injury limited him in 2021. The Pittsburgh native has the versatility to become a “moving chess piece,” per NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein, and has been compared to Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. Brisker also has the size and talent to cover tight ends.

Eagles ‘Possibly’ Interested in Kyler Murray?

Kyler Murray still doesn’t have a new contract from the Arizona Cardinals, prompting some analysts to wonder if the 24-year-old quarterback might ask for a trade. The Eagles are always in on those rumors and Murray fits the mold of the kind of quarterback that Philadelphia has been coveting since missing out on Russell Wilson in 2012.

The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources. Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

Would they make a play for Murray? Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio casually floated the idea out there: