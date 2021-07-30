Eagles’ Steven Nelson Explains Decision to Ditch Steelers

Steven Nelson’s exodus from Pittsburgh was one of the longest, drawn-out sagas of the NFL offseason. He (maybe) wanted more money, the Steelers (maybe) didn’t feel he was worth a pay raise. Yada, yada, yada.

Nelson – the 13th-best cornerback in the league, per Pro Football Focus – sat in free agency for four months before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on a cheap one-year deal last week. He reported to training camp on Tuesday and discussed what went wrong in the western part of Pennsylvania. It seemed to be more about perfect timing than bitter breakups.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Nelson said when asked if he felt disrespected. “It was about the timing, the time of my release and free agency you know. It kind of just doesn’t work out the way you want it to certain times but I feel like people recognized me as a player and it was just the timing.”

Steven Nelson talking about leaving Pittsburgh and proving himself once again. He started camp as CB2. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uwguLcQzkO — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) July 29, 2021

The 28-year-old wasn’t sure how many times the Eagles reached out, that stuff was relegated to his agent. However, Nelson did admit that Darius Slay’s active recruitment on Twitter played a major factor in him landing in the Eagles’ nest. Nelson also chatted with Javon Hargrave – his former teammate in Pittsburgh – about the culture in Philly.

“There’s lot of talent, lot of young talent, a lot of guys that are in grind mode,” Nelson said of the Eagles’ young secondary, “and willing to get better and willing to work hard every day. [We have] savvy veteran guys with some hungry young guys, that’s a recipe for success.”

Man Coverage, Not a Problem

Nelson has been lining up as CB2 through the first three camp practices in South Philly, opposite his new best friend Slay. He sees himself as a legitimate starting outside corner in the NFL and he’s ready to prove the 31 teams that passed on him wrong.

“Yes” was Nelson’s one-word answer to whether he had a chip on his shoulder.

The former third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs has been a stud in previous stops. Opposing quarterbacks posted just a 75.1 passer rating against him since 2019, per Pro Football Focus, and the completion rate allowed was 53.9-percent.

The biggest question on Nelson was whether he could lock it down in man coverage. The answer is an emphatic yes. He’s been doing that his whole career.

“I just do my job, no matter what the team asks me to do,” Nelson said. “I played man my entire career, go back and watch Kansas City tape, we were like 90-percent man to man.”

First Impressions Are Everything

He’s only been in camp for three days but the early reviews are all positive for Nelson. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon earned his stripes as a secondary coach in Minnesota and Indianapolis, so he knows how to coach up young cornerbacks. His newest one has unlimited potential.

“Good. Really good,” Gannon said of his first impressions of Nelson. “It’s good to get a vet in that knows a lot of ball. Just got to see what he’s comfortable with within our scheme and get him to play to his strengths. It was a good addition for us.”

Steven Nelson is going to fit PERFECTLY in Philadelphia.#FlyEaglesFly | @drewmsmith pic.twitter.com/rktumaHu1V — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) July 25, 2021

Slay and Nelson are both at their best in man coverage so it stands to reason the Eagles would play up their strengths. Leave those two on an island, maybe start Avonte Maddox at the nickel corner spot while relying on safeties Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod to fill in the gaps. Gannon wouldn’t commit to that plan but he didn’t sound opposed to it. Remember, Gannon isn’t in to sticking to just one scheme.

“We’re just going to figure out how much of it we can play, if it suits us to win the game that week,” Gannon said of man coverage. “So, you’ll see us hopefully be a little bit adaptable week to week with what we’re doing to try to defend opposing offenses.”