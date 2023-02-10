Multiple Pro Bowlers Listed ‘Limited’ on Eagles Super Bowl Injury Report

The Philadelphia Eagles released their second injury report of Super Bowl Week on Thursday. The team listed 13 players as “limited participants” for their first official practice after taking part in a walk-through on Wednesday. No need to panic about the guys missing in action. Most of them were veterans enjoying well-deserved rest days.

Translation: don’t read too much into an injury report released three days before the big game. All indications are the Eagles will be at full health for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. For record-keeping purposes, the only real names to possibly worry about are Avonte Maddox and Britain Covey. Maddox continues to deal with a nagging toe injury that hindered the nickel cornerback at the end of the regular season.

Covey, the undrafted rookie out of Utah, missed Thursday’s practice with a previously undisclosed hamstring injury. He is the team’s top punt returner, so his absence would be noteworthy. Interestingly, head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned the possibility of elevating Olympic track star Devon Allen earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn was a full participant on Thursday. The man with 102 career sacks saw six defensive snaps in the NFC Championship Game but hasn’t really since significant action since November 14 against Washington. Quinn came over in a deadline deal from Chicago in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Eagles Endure 2-Hour Practice, Nick Sirianni Alters Routine

The Eagles spent the majority of a nearly two-hour practice working on third-down packages on Thursday, with head coach Nick Sirianni calling it their “big tempo practice.” That means the session was the most grueling of the week. Sirianni added that the “detail was spot on” and backup quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Ian Book shared snaps trying to simulate Patrick Mahomes. Everyone was locked in and looked “sharp and crisp” on both sides of the ball.

Meanwhile, Sirianni revealed he was scrapping a speech he had prepared to inspire his troops before the Super Bowl. Instead, the players’ coach will open up the floor to anyone in the locker room who wishes to speak up. He’s banking on them to motivate and inspire. Cue Jason Kelce and his Mummers costume.

“I had something that I was definitely prepared to do for this moment, but then I’ve altered my plan a little bit,” Sirianni told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “What we’ll do on Saturday is instead of me talking and instead of a captain talking, I think we’re just going open it up to the floor. . . . We’ll just kinda let everybody talk.”

Brett Kern Staying Ready, No Decision on Punter

Arryn Siposs has been practicing with the Eagles and his arrow has been trending up for Sunday’s game. He should be the starting punter, although the team has yet to add him to the active roster. Philadelphia has a few more days to make a final decision on Siposs. In the meantime, backup punter Brett Kern is staying ready just in case.

“It feels great going from what happened after preseason to just kind of waiting week by week, just kind of staying in shape, staying ready,” Kern told reporters, via USA Today. “I just really didn’t know who’s going to call or if I was going to get a call.”