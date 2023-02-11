Eagles, Chiefs Release Final Super Bowl Injury Report: 1 Player Questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up Super Bowl week on Friday with a light, low-intensity practice that focused on red-zone situations. The team came out of it almost 100% healthy, with rookie Britain Covey listed as the only limited participant.

He’s officially questionable for Sunday’s game. It marked the second straight day that Covey was held out due to a hamstring injury. The 5-foot-8, 173-pounder has served as the primary punt returner all season so his potential absence could lead to some roster reshuffling.

Boston Scott is the in-house option to take over back there. The Eagles could also choose to elevate Greg Ward or Devon Allen from the practice squad. Or don’t rule out DeVonta Smith on punt returns.

The final injury report upgraded five players from limited participants on Thursday to full participants on Friday. The most notable name there was nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox who is no longer questionable for Sunday’s game. Yes, the Eagles are locked and loaded for Super Bowl LVII.

Fletcher Cox Breaks Down Post-Practice Huddle

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox broke down the final post-practice huddle and everyone seemed in good spirits, according to a pool report. There was “plenty of singing and dancing and laughs.”

Eagles final injury report for SB57 vs Chiefs from today’s PFWA pool report: Only reserve WR Britain Covey (hamstring) is questionable. Everyone on the 2 deep is healthy and expected to play. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) February 10, 2023

Head coach Nick Sirianni sent the team away with one final message after an hour-long practice: “Our message and our identity all year has been to play fast, physical and for each other. We’re going to keep talking about that.”

Lindsay Jones reported that Sirianni wanted to simulate the length of the Super Bowl halftime show so he sent his team inside for a full seven minutes — for reference, last year’s halftime show lasted 14 minutes — and had them go “through the motions of stretching and getting ready to play again.” Rihanna is set to perform at Super Bowl LVII. And won’t be getting paid.

Apple is paying the NFL $250 million over 5 years to sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show. But here's the craziest part: Rihanna won't be paid a dime for this year's show, and performers often spend millions of dollars of their own money on production costs. Here's why 👇 pic.twitter.com/Hgmu3LuF3P — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 10, 2023

Chiefs Carry No Injury Designations on Final Report

The Kansas City Chiefs carried no injury designations on the final injury report of the week. That means that quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) are all good to go.

Linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), running back Jerick McKinnon (ankles), running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist), and offensive guard Trey Smith (ankle) were also full participants. They were all expected to play, but now it’s official.

Here’s the final injury report for the Chiefs and Eagles. No injury designations for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/jiFvuoYfCe — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 10, 2023

According to a pool report, Andy Reid conducted a 1 hour and 6-minute practice on Friday that focused mainly on red-zone situations. Chiefs players stayed after practice to catch passes from the Jugs machine or to do individual work, per Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr. Reid blasted country music during the session and talked about studying more over the next 48 hours.

“It’s like when you’re studying for finals, you’ve exhausted everything and then you get to a point where you’re like ‘this is what it is,’” Reid said. “This is where we’re at. This is the best I’ve got. That way you don’t have to look back and say: ‘I wish I would have.’”