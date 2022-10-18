NFL Insider Makes Bold Eagles Comparison: ‘I’m Just Going to Say It’

The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles are soaring into rarified air with a 6-0 record. This marks just the third time in franchise history that the team has won its first six games, with 1981 and 2004 being the other years.

The 2017 Super Bowl champion squad isn’t on that list. They started 5-1 after losing a tough Week 2 game on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs. History lesson aside, this year’s version of the Eagles seems poised for big things. There isn’t a game on their schedule they shouldn’t be favored in the rest of the way.

The hardest opponents left? The Green Bay Packers (3-3) are coming off two surprising (bad?) losses. And the New York Giants (5-1) might actually be good after knocking off the Ravens.

Heavy’s NFL Insider Matt Lombardo dropped some jaws on Twitter when he compared the 2022 Eagles to the 2017 Eagles. He sees a better team in 2022, one with a “more complete roster” and “more upside.” Lombardo should know as he was on the ground during the 2017 championship season as a beat reporter. Just another bold take to stash away for later consumption.

I'm just going to say it. This #Eagles roster is a better team, and a more complete roster, with more upside than Philly's 2017 Super Bowl team. And Howie Roseman has built in all kinds of optionality through a long-term vision to keep building. And they have a QB. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 17, 2022

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane has jumped on the Eagles’ bandwagon, too. After they jumped to a 20-0 lead over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, he tweeted: “I think the #Eagles are for real. Feels like 2017.” He wasn’t alone.

Eagles preseason color analyst Ross Tucker thinks the 2022 Eagles are “objectively better and more talented” than the 2017 Eagles. SportsRadio 94WIP’s Joe Giglio called the collection of talent on this roster “Howie Roseman’s greatest career achievement.”

With a 26-17 win over the Cowboys, the Eagles are 6-0 for the first time since 2004. Philly has been great at holding a lead this season, becoming the 5th team in the last 35 seasons to not trail in the 2nd half of their first 6 games. Two of the prior four won the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/43F6gkMaLm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 17, 2022

Credit Jalen Hurts for Undefeated Start

Jalen Hurts’ numbers aren’t gaudy week in and week out, but he always finds a way to walk off the field a winner. He maestroed a masterful game-clinching 13-play, 75-yard drive on Sunday night to put away Dallas. He threw it 3 times for 30 yards while rushing 3 times for 10 yards.

Hurts finished the game 15-of-25 for 155 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions (104.6 passer rating). He has now won nine consecutive regular-season games dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the NFL.

“I think the beautiful part about this football team is regardless of the circumstance, regardless of how it looks, we stick together,” Hurts said after beating the Cowboys. “We’ve shown that throughout this first six-week stint. We just want to continue to grow. Continue to grow together. It’s not going to be easy, it’s a climb. The higher you get in that climb, it gets more treacherous. A lot to take away from this game, good and bad. We just want to continue to grow together.”

Since 2000, only four #NFL QBs have led their teams to 6-0 records while totaling 12+ TDs with 2-or-fewer giveaways: Jalen Hurts (2022)

Tom Brady (2015)

Brett Favre (2009)

Peyton Manning (2006)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/W3JU8Q82L9 — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 17, 2022

Nick Sirianni Making Eagles Report to Work

Head coach Nick Sirianni is making his players report for work this week despite it being the bye. He wants them in the meeting rooms: watching film, self-scouting, and getting ready for the Pittsburgh Steelers (October 30). Sirianni might let them leave the building after Wednesday.

“We’re going to work like crazy this week. This is a great week,” Sirianni said. “Today was all about the game review. This evening is about the coaches doing their self-scout projects and other projects I gave them. Tomorrow will be us reviewing those, and then we’ll get started on our next opponent on Wednesday and finish some of the self-scout on Wednesday as well. Then we’ll see where we are at on Thursday, and if I’m feeling generous, maybe the guys will have the day off.”