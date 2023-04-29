Eagles Draft ‘Curious’ QB Drawing Comparisons to Super Bowl MVP

The Philadelphia Eagles ended what was wildly termed a great draft by taking a quarterback with the 188th overall pick. Tanner McKee, a strong-armed pocket passer out of Stanford, will get the first crack at being the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota. The 22-year-old threw for 2,947 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

McKee doesn’t fit the mold of a what the Eagles usually value in a quarterback (read: he’s not mobile) but some have compared him to a poor man’s Nick Foles. It’s an interesting thought, one that is sure to be a talking point throughout training camp.

The Eagles brokered a deal with the Houston Texans to move up in Round 6 and grab McKee at a bargain price. They swapped two seventh-rounders (No. 230, No. 248) in exchange for pick No. 191, then made a corresponding move to trade out of pick No. 191 with the Buccaneers and receive a 2024 fifth-round pick.

NFL Media’s Eric Edholm was the first to note the similarities between McKee and Foles in what was seen as another masterful stroke by Howie Roseman. He wrote: “You can’t find a much more stark comparison, style-wise, from the statuesque, 6-foot-6 McKee and the Eagles’ franchise QB, Jalen Hurts. From that standpoint the pick is curious at best, but McKee does possess nice feel and touch as a passer and could be a Nick Foles type of backup.”

10: Tanner McKee – Stanford

Definition of a prototypical pro-style QB. Standing at 6'6, 225 lbs, NFL scouts will fall in love with him quickly. Not what Mills was last year, but had complete control of the offense. Accurate, big arm but inconsistent. Comparison : Nick Foles pic.twitter.com/oZG0L8G4YP — Noah Buchholtz (@noahbuchholtz) December 28, 2021

Kelee Ringo Details Emotions, Georgia Reunion

Kelee Ringo didn’t go into the draft thinking he was going to fall all the way down to Round 4, but once the slide started happening it was hard not to think he might end up in a midnight green jersey.

He was secretly hoping that he might end up in the same professional locker room with his college teammates at Georgia, guys like Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean. The Philadelphia Bulldogs clique is a real thing.

“At that point in time, I was like, one of the best situations would be for me to go to the Eagles for sure. Just inside thinking,” Ringo told reporters on April 29. “But back to the emotions, just looking back on all of our times and things that worked for this specific moment, no matter where I had went, I know that my opportunities to be able to come, and all my entire life I’ve seized that type of moment as well as being doubted. I’ve been doubted plenty of times in life, as well.”

Eagles Draft Moro Ojomo in Round 7

The Eagles selected defensive tackle Moro Ojomo with their final pick of the 2023 NFL draft. The 6-foot-3, 292-pounder racked up 32 tackles (5.5 for loss) with 3 sacks in 12 games at the University of Texas last season. He was a three-year starter for the Longhorns, but his lack of quickness – 5.04 seconds in the 40 – combined with perceived “hip tightness” might limit him at the professional level.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein wrote: “Ojomo plays hard throughout the rep and will find production with his secondary effort, but he might cap out as a solid backup in either an odd or even front.”