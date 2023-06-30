Eagles Land ‘Big-Play Threat’ in Blockbuster Trade Rumor

Playing in the SEC seems like one of the prerequisites for joining the Philadelphia Eagles these days. The current roster is loaded with players from arguably (not arguably?) the best college football conference in the country, mainly big-time playmakers from Alabama and Georgia.

The shift seemed to occur in 2021 following the home-run pick of DeVonta Smith in the first round. Prior to that, the Eagles selected one-time Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. It makes sense given that general manager Howie Roseman is a proud SEC alum, from the University of Florida. So, they finally jumped head-first into the pool. Roseman has drafted six SEC players over the past years, including a mind-numbing five guys from Georgia in 2022 and 2023.

Maybe it’s time to start giving another school a little love. LSU is another powerhouse SEC program with four national championships to their credit. They have a slew of alumni in the NFL, including stud receiver Justin Jefferson whom the Eagles passed on in the 2020 draft. If they regret not making that pick, then maybe they can rectify it by grabbing his LSU teammate.

The highest-graded WR on go routes in 2022: Terrace Marshall Jr 🚀 pic.twitter.com/WQfoeXVQli — PFF (@PFF) June 25, 2023

David Chappine of Wolf Sports recently mentioned third-year receiver Terrace Marshall as a trade possibility for Philadelphia. He wrote: “A team like the Eagles could be an exceptional fit with Marshall as another big-play threat in their offense.”

The former second-round pick out of LSU has been wowing at spring OTAs for the Carolina Panthers so they likely aren’t in a hurry to trade him. However, that franchise is looking to rebuild under new head coach Frank Reich and a spare part like Marshall could be a hot trade commodity.

Marshall, who has battled injuries in recent years, has 45 receptions for 628 yards and 1 touchdown in 27 games (12 starts). The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder would be an intriguing candidate to battle for the starting slot job on the Eagles, along with Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Terrace Marshall Jr is going to tear it up this season 🔥💨@LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/VGbkUqldAL — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 18, 2021

Vertical Threat: Slot Receiver or Outside?

Terrace Marshall is a unicorn of sorts in terms of where he can line up. He finished the 2022 campaign ranked best in go-routes with a 97.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, indicating that his most effective spot is on the outside. But there is a case to be made for him manning the slot since NFL teams like having speed on the inside.

The Eagles transitioned Quez Watkins to the inside for that reason, although the experiment has seen mixed results. Marshall has similar traits but better hands. Remember, Marshall was the guy who stepped in for Justin Jefferson at LSU after the Vikings took him 22nd overall in 2020.

He had 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns that year. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein provided this scouting report:

He looks much more comfortable outside than he does in the slot, and he’s a more reliable ball-catcher when he’s working the second and third levels. He’s a natural ball-tracker with a second gear and the catch radius to go get it, and his size gives him an advantage on 50-50 balls. For all of his talent, Marshall seemed disinterested at times in 2020 and wasn’t always committed to finishing his routes or running them with consistent intensity.

Terrace Marshall Jr. checks all the boxespic.twitter.com/28151ii34Q — =͟͟͞Blande (@JustBlande) June 4, 2023

Watch Out for Dallas Goedert This Year

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell submitted a ranking of every team’s supporting cast, including weak links and strengths for all 32 squads. The Eagles finished No. 3 overall, with huge kudos going to tight end Dallas Goedert. He could be in for a breakout year if he can avoid injuries in 2023.

Barnwell wrote: “Tight end Dallas Goedert’s numbers are deflated a bit by how often he’s asked to run block and by an injury that cost him five games last season, but he has been ruthlessly efficient. Over the past two seasons, his 2.4 yards per route run rank second in the NFL, just behind Mark Andrews and ahead of Travis Kelce.”