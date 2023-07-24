Ex-Cowboys Starter Sounds Off on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

It seems to be a two-man race for the honor of best quarterback in the NFC East these days. With all apologies to Daniel Jones, it’s either Dak Prescott or Jalen Hurts — and the Philadelphia Eagles star has all the momentum coming off a 2022 campaign where he nearly won MVP.

Hurts has the swagger and statistics to stake his claim at the title. Still, everyone has a right to their opinion. Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams dropped a bit of a hot take during an interview with Law Nation Sports on YouTube. In it, the 33-year-old compares and contrasts the two quarterbacks while pointing out that Hurts is “more of a runner.” Williams says that Prescott is the better passer and, respectfully, makes a sort of compelling case.

“Jalen Hurts is spectacular, but Dak and him are different. Like, they’re not even close,” Williams said, via Inside The Iggles. “Like, they’re not even the same. To me, Jalen Hurts is more of a runner. That’s just facts. He’s just built that way.

“Dak has the luxury of, in certain games, do you feel like running for 50 yards or do you feel like throwing for 400? Jalen’s bottled to like, 100 yards rushing, 200 yards passing. He’s more of a ground-and-pound type of quarterback. Dak is like the best of both worlds. Dak is more like a thrower.”

Remember, Prescott has 24,943 career passing yards including two seasons where he threw for more than 4,400 yards. Hurts’ best mark was 3,701 yards in 2022, with an additional 760 yards on the ground.

Hurts Has Greatly Improved Passing Game

Jalen Hurts landed at No. 6 on a ranking of the best quarterbacks in football as compiled by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The article praised Hurts for his meteoric rise as a passer, adding that the MVP candidate “led the NFL in completion percentage from inside the pocket (72.0).”

He also threw for 10 touchdowns on passes of 25 yards or more. Fowler wrote:

To be sure, he has a ton of help. Philly’s offense is loaded. But that doesn’t discount his impressive progress on the way to a Super Bowl berth. “What I like about him is he knows he’s got great receivers, so when he has a one-on-one, he throws it and doesn’t hesitate,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “He might never be the kind of pinpoint accurate passer that Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins is, but he’s improving in that area. And he’s made of all the right stuff. He’s everything you want from a quarterback as far as how he carries himself.”

Per @NextGenStats Jalen Hurts ranked 3rd in the @NFL

at deep passes (20-plus air yards) Deep attempts: 20-of-52, 780 yards, 10:2 TD-INT

109.8 passer rating Deep comp: 38.5%

Deep xComp: 29.1%

Deep CPOE: +9.4%

PASSING SCORE (on deep attempts): 99@Eagles pic.twitter.com/2TjYSf9SNO — David (@PHLEagleNews) July 21, 2023

Eagles Ready to Open Training Camp

It’s official: the Eagles will conduct their first practice of training camp on July 26 at 10 a.m. Head coach Nick Sirianni will address the media that morning at 9:30 a.m. Veterans and rookies are both required to report to the NovaCare Complex on July 25 to endure physicals as well as a conditioning test. The first preseason game is scheduled for August 12 at 7 p.m. in Baltimore. Week 1 is only seven weeks away.