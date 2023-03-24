Terrell Edmunds Swaps Steelers for Eagles: ‘Old Narratives Can Change’

Pencil in Terrell Edmunds as a new defensive starter for the Philadelphia Eagles. He projects as a free safety, likely lining up next to Reed Blankenship, when training camp opens in July. For now, the former Pittsburgh Steeler — five years and 75 starts there — is soaking in all that “dawg culture” that has come to define Nick Sirianni’s locker room. It’s a Philly thing.

Edmunds, a first-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018, had a huge smile on his face as he attempted to put into words what life might be like on the other side of I-76 in Pennsylvania. The 26-year-old couldn’t hide his excitement. Next chapter. No looking back.

“The next step? I guess you could say is just being an Eagle,” Edmunds told reporters on March 24. “All old narratives can change because you’re in a new spot. You’re in a new spot, you got a chance to make a new impression, you got a chance to go out there and put everything out there and really buy into the culture, and go out there with new teammates and do whatever you have to do.”

Edmunds arrives with impressive credentials, too. He was the 36th-best safety (via Pro Football Focus) in the NFL last season, which put him ahead of both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps. Now he’ll get the first crack at replacing one of those outgoing free agents, most likely Epps due to his experience playing box safety.

Terrell Edmunds vs. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Coverage Grade, per PFF

Overall Defense: 30th

Edmunds: 31st

CJGJ: 35th Run Grade, per PFF

Overall Defense: 41st

Edmunds: 40th

CJGJ: 56th#Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 24, 2023

“I’m a versatile player, someone who is just going to go out there and give everything I got at whatever position the coach puts me at,” Edmunds said. “I’m going to go out there and give 110 percent. I’m just ready to work now. I’m excited. I’m ready to just go out there and put on for Philly.”

DeVonta Smith’s Softball Game Started Everything

Edmunds participated in the DeVonta Smith & Friends Celebrity Softball Game last summer and the camaraderie he saw there clearly left a lasting impression. He stayed in touch with Smith, via text message, throughout the year. Edmunds never forgot how much the Eagles’ players genuinely liked each other.

“That day you could just tell how close they really were. It wasn’t just I’m your teammate and then I go home,” Edmunds said. “Those guys out there at the softball game, even though they tried to stack their team, they just had a good time out there just playing together.

“You could just tell that they were competitive and that’s something you want in any team, people that love to go out there and compete and love to go out there and make each other better.”

Attention Lehigh Valley!! Get Ready! Devonta Smith is coming back for year two!! Stay tuned for roster updates & fan experiences! This will be an event that you do not want to miss! For Tickets Click the link in my bio! pic.twitter.com/UKUs7cD1QX — DeVonta Smith Softball (@Dsmithsoftball) March 20, 2023

(Editor’s note: Smith is hosting his second annual celebrity softball game on June 10 at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. Tickets are on sale now).

New Opportunity: No Hard Feelings for Pittsburgh

Terms weren’t immediately disclosed on the one-year deal Edmunds signed in Philly. He earned $2.5 million last season in Pittsburgh, with his estimated worth in free agency valued at $5.4 million (via Spotrac).

The five-year veteran didn’t want to get into specifics of how or why the Steelers didn’t being him back, but it doesn’t matter. He’s a Philadelphia Eagle now. And he harbors zero ill will (see: his heart-warming goodbye to the Steel City).

“I had five great seasons with the Steelers, met some great teammates, great coaches, great culture over there,” Edmunds said. “But when I came over here and I spoke to all of the coaching staff and I talked to all of the guys on the Philly team it really brought me into it and now I’m bought in. Now I’m ready to work and ready to give it everything I got.”