Eagles Sign Stud Linebacker, Jalen Reagor Trade Rumors Swirl

Howie Roseman’s spending spree has no end in sight. A few days after locking up young cornerstones Dallas Goedert and Avonte Maddox, the Philadelphia Eagles signed linebacker T.J. Edwards to a one-year contract extension. He took over the starting job four weeks ago.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is worth up to $3.2 million, including $2.15 million in fully guaranteed money. Edwards has 76 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception – that crucial play happened versus New Orleans – in 11 games this season.

The #Eagles held Edwards’ rights for 2022 with the non-guaranteed RFA tender. Since being named the starter 4 weeks ago, Edward’s has 44 tackles, 3 TFL’s, 1 interception, 3 PD’s and a QB hit. https://t.co/SzK8Z4f0Fw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 22, 2021

He and Davion Taylor have turned into a formidable force in the middle for the Eagles since Week 8. Edwards went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019 and soared up the depth chart thanks to strong special-teams play.

“I came in here in 2019 as an undrafted guy and just wanted to put my head down and go to work. I knew if I did that good things will happen and good things will come,” Edwards told Dave Spadaro. “It feels really good to be at this point and I just want to do what got me here and keep my head down and go back to work.”

Jalen Reagor on Trading Block?

Eagles fans let Jalen Reagor hear it with a chorus of boos as he ran out of the home tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field. The 2020 first-rounder has been underwhelming in his first 22 games in midnight green. He made one lowly catch for minus-one yards on 55 offensive snaps versus New Orleans.

Reagor’s recent performances have been extra deflating since he flashed at training camp – remember that spectacular one-handed grab? – and entered his sophomore campaign with sky-rocketed expectations.

It hasn’t materialized with his play on the field. The burner from Texas Christian has 23 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. The Eagles dial up a series of plays every week designed to get him going. Well, that hasn’t worked. Nothing has.

Post-merger non-QB Eagles with multiple games of negative yards from scrimmage: Cecil Martin – 4

Nelson Agholor – 2

Jalen Reagor – 2

Wendell Smallwood – 2

Michael Williams – 2 — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) November 22, 2021

The folks at NBC Sports Philadelphia have seen enough. They proposed trading him in the offseason for whatever they can get. Perhaps a change of scenery would serve the “purported playmaker” well. More importantly, it would rid the Eagles of a “roster spot-absorbing black hole.”

“At this point, I’ve seen enough to think the Eagles should simply send him elsewhere and stop trying to shoehorn him into the offense,” Adam Hermann wrote. “Because he’s a first-round pick, he gets a few plays each week drawn up to try and get him going, and each week they feel like plays destined to bring the offense to a screeching halt.”

Miles Sanders’ Fumble Issues Continue

Miles Sanders returned from injured reserve against New Orleans and mostly played well minus for one costly fumble. That mistake gave the Saints the ball at the six-yard line and gifted them a touchdown. He almost fumbled another one away on a botched exchange but that one was called back due to a penalty.

Miles Sanders fumbles and the Saints recover at the 6 yard line#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kNnVd1nNI4 — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) November 21, 2021

Sanders still ran hard and well in Week 11: 16 carries for 94 yards, including a 25-yard romp. But his propensity for turnovers is alarming and it’s something he vowed to correct in his post-game comments.

“My job is to protect the football and I failed to do that,” Sanders said. “I am not going to sit here and make excuses. It is not going to happen again after being back active and getting in a groove. I am going to keep this thing going and move forward.”

Would the Eagles consider trading Sanders? It’s an idea we explored prior to the trade deadline. It makes sense coming off a 94-yard rushing performance if the franchise doesn’t think he’s the long-term answer at running back. Then again, Sanders is uber-talented.

Jordan Howard: 68 games, 6 fumbles Miles Sanders: 36 games, 7 fumbles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 21, 2021

Tough decision and one made tougher by the strong play from Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. They also invested a fifth-rounder in Kenny Gainwell. They could easily move on and get a decent haul back for Sanders, although Sirianni didn’t seem ready to do that. He likes Sanders’ potential.

“Dog mentality. Move on. Next play. Next play. Next play,” Sirianni said of Sanders’ fumble. “Miles had a good game. He ran the ball hard. He ran the ball well and he ran the ball well in a time where we really needed it.”