‘It’s Hard’: Buccaneers Coach Details Eagles Interview Process

Todd Bowles was one of 10 candidates to move past the screening process and get an interview with Philadelphia Eagles brass. The defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed the team gave him a “fair shake” during his Super Bowl media availability on Monday.

Bowles had close ties to the Eagles’ organization having served as interim defensive coordinator and secondary coach in 2012. The 57-year-old also played his college ball at Temple University and won a Super Bowl as a member of the Washington Football Team in 1988. Bowles is gunning for his first championship on the coaching side but took a few minutes to reflect on the interview process in Philly. He admitted the Zoom call format made it “hard” to get the job.

“Anytime you Zoom, it’s hard to get a job and I’m still playing. I’m thankful for that so you don’t get a second interview,” Bowles told reporters. “I know the jobs were running out and time was limited for teams in the playoffs, and this has happened year in and year out.”

Bucs DC Todd Bowles on interviewing with the #Eagles for their HC vacancy: “They gave me a fair shake.” Bowles had to interview virtually and conceded that not doing so in-person likely affected him. Happy that his team is still alive, obviously. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 1, 2021

Bowles went on to praise the Eagles, specifically the “great respect” he has for team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman.

“I have a great relationship with those guys, Howie and Jeffrey,” Bowles said. “I have a great respect for them as well as the organization, and they gave me a fair shake and we’re still playing and I’m happy to still be playing.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bowles Talks ‘Moving the Needle’ for Minority Coaches

Bowles was encouraged to get into coaching at a young age after he dislocated his left wrist during a goal-line drill at Temple. His college coach at the time was none other than his current boss in Tampa Bay, Bruce Arians, who suggested Bowles give up on his NFL dream and pursue a career in coaching.

The young defensive back waited almost a decade to heed Arians’ advice after playing eight years in NFL and winning a Super Bowl. Now the two look back and laugh about it, although Bowles admitted that he “didn’t take too well to that” suggestion from Arians in 1985.

Fast forward and Bowles is a hot name in coaching circles. He interviewed for several head jobs last month while serving as a beacon of hope for minority coaches everywhere. He’s hopeful the day is coming soon where the league will better embrace diversity.

Full response from Todd Bowles when asked what his message should be to young men who look up to him: Good question from @WFLADeanne at our sister station down in Tampa. https://t.co/Kiq496m8r6 pic.twitter.com/cebEpoKh2m — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 1, 2021

Eagles Add Houston Assistant to Coaching Staff

The Eagles are adding the University of Houston cornerbacks coach Jay Valai to their coaching staff, per Mark Berman of FOX26. Valai was hired in Houston less than two weeks ago.

Prior to that, Valai was cornerbacks coach for the University of Texas (2020) and served in the same role at Rutgers (2019). He also brings real NFL experience after serving as assistant defensive backs coach/defensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.

It’s unclear what his official title will be in Philadelphia since the team has hired Dennard Wilson to be their secondary coach (per ESPN’s Rich Cimini). Stay tuned.

READ ALSO: