Tom Brady Trolls Eagles, Disses Meek Mill Super Bowl Anthem

Tom Brady never could get the the dreams or nightmares planted into his sleep patterns by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 out of his brain. That epic Super Bowl loss haunted Brady and made him “cringe, bro.”

Following Tampa Bay’s 31-15 win on Sunday, the seven-time champion seemed over it. He had exorcised those demons. But Brady still decided to poke fun at the Eagles’ theme song from that championship-winning season. Meek Mill’s emotional banger was blaring in the background as he spoke about the Buccaneers’ playoff win, saying: “great team win, great team effort, the games only get bigger from here” before cutting to highlights from Sunday’s game.

The soundtrack? You guessed it: “Dreams and Nightmares,” the Meek Mill-penned anthem Eagles player sang in the locker room after knocking off Brady’s Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Brady carved the Eagles up in Nick Sirianni’s first time running the sideline in a postseason contest. He went 29-of-37 for 271 yards and two touchdowns in his 35th career playoff win. The Buccaneers led 17-0 at halftime and 31-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

FOX Sports’ broadcaster Troy Aikman thought Brady’s day was done but he kept leading the offense. The future Hall of Famer obviously wanted to redemption on the team that deprived him of another Super Bowl ring.

“Once Tom figures you out, man, you’re in trouble,” head coach Bruce Arians said, via FOX News. “The win didn’t even affect him at all and he was extremely accurate, on the right guys. Yea, he’s a surgeon, man. Once he figures you out and we can put him in a position and protect him, he’s gonna eat you up.”





Brady Mixes It Up with Derek Barnett

Things got heated between Brady and Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett in the fourth quarter. His hand grazed the back of Brady’s jersey on a 4th-and-2 with 9:17 left. The legendary quarterback took issue with the late hit. The ball was out. The play was dead.

Barnett proceeded to slam his hands into a defenseless Brady’s back as he was walking off the field. The two players exchanged words and a shoving match ensued.

Tom Brady exchanged some words with the Eagles defense after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/gXT7EKriw6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 16, 2022

For context, Barnett was called for a semi-controversial roughing the passer penalty in the opening seconds of Sunday’s game. It looked like he was pushed into Brady but the refs flagged him for 15 yards. Ten players later, the Buccaneers scored their first touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Derek Barnett gets pushed into Brady, pulls up, they still call him for roughing the passer #PHIvsTB pic.twitter.com/Ssn7JB55fe — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) January 16, 2022

Buccaneers Fan Throws Down with Eagles Fans

Philadelphia fans have been getting a bad reputation since 1968 when they allegedly threw snow balls at Santa Claus. The legend only grows every year when (inevitably) a few idiots start trouble at an away game. On Sunday, an Eagles fan wearing a Fletcher Cox jersey threw a punch at a Tampa fan and then another Philly rowdie shoves a man down a flight of stairs.

The brutal and unnecessary scene leapt to the boundaries of human decency when a group of Bucs fans pummeled the lone Eagles fan into oblivion. No matter who started the melee, it wasn’t fair. The kid didn’t stand a chance.