Tom Brady Reveals True Feelings on Philly Fans, ‘Dangerous’ Eagles

Tom Brady is undefeated as a visiting quarterback at Lincoln Financial Field. Three road trips. Three victories. Maybe that’s why the future Hall of Famer had only good things to say about the Philadelphia Eagles’ rabid fan base.

When Brady comes to town for Thursday Night Football, you can expect plenty of “F*** Tom Brady” chants, plus a lovely serenade of boos throughout the game. He’s the one guy the Philly faithful loves to hate, dare we say loathe. Brady was asked to comment on Eagles fans and his business trips to South Philadelphia during a recent press conference. He took the high road.

“Yeah, they do a good job. They love their team,” Brady told reporters. “I played there quite a few times over the years and it’s a great football stadium. It’ll be a fun game Thursday night.”

Tom Brady is 4-1 all-time vs. Philly while throwing for 1,524 yards, with 10 TDs and 2 picks. The GOAT is 3-0 for his career at the Linc: 6 TDs, 0 INTs. For all the heckling he gets from #Eagles fans, he doesn't seem to get rattled. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 14, 2021

Hopefully not too fun for him. Brady has thrown six touchdowns and no interception at the Linc. He’s either not intimidated or Eagles fans aren’t doing enough to faze him.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Brady Sees ‘Dangerous Football Team’

The starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t limit his praise to just the fans. Brady waxed poetic about how impressed he’s been with the Eagles’ defense. Jonathan Gannon’s unit ranks ninth in total defense despite giving up 24.6 points per game.

The numbers are skewed a bit due to blowout losses to Kansas City and Dallas. They have chalked up 11 sacks, including six alone from Javon Hargrave. Their defensive line is the engine room, not easy to short-circuit if the Eagles grab an early lead. Brady called them a “dangerous football team.”

Tom Brady was effusive in his praise of the #Eagles defense when I asked him what stood out on tape. Singled out Cox, Hargrave & Barnett, said they have “one of the best D-lines in football.” Called them an “ascending” and “very dangerous” team. pic.twitter.com/G3D6QZjNfe — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) October 12, 2021

“It’s a really tough defense, you know they get a lot of pressure with those guys up front and they have one of the best D-lines in football,” Brady said. “So they’re doing some different things with their coverages. They got a talented group of players. No doubt. And I think they’re kind of an ascending football team. I think it’s a team where, you know, they’re a very dangerous football team.

“They’re dangerous, very explosive on defense. Fletcher Cox, Hargrave, Derek Barnett – I’ve played against him, great player. They got a lot of guys that can rush. They got a few little tricky blitzes. And in coverage, they really make you earn it. They don’t give you anything. So it’s a challenging game. Absolutely.”

Barnett scooped the ball up after Brandon Graham’s strip-sack in Super Bowl LII. Four plays later, Jake Elliott booted a 46-yard field goal to secure the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over Brady’s New England Patriots. Game over.

Derek Barnett's fumble recovery might be the most underrated catch in Super Bowl history. Look at how quickly easily he snags that ball. If he stumbles, they probably lose the game. This kid's football sense is unreal. pic.twitter.com/Ti91cGYuz6 — Benjamin Livingston (@bliv94) February 7, 2018

Eagle Not Watching Any Super Bowl Tape

Fletcher Cox made it clear that Super Bowl LII was in the rear-view mirror. The Eagles didn’t watch any tape from it for clues on how to shut down Brady.

Fletcher Cox realizes his spin move won't work so uses the force to pull Tom Brady to the ground pic.twitter.com/8NATQxKiRF — Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkinsPSN) November 14, 2019

Then again, why would they? That was three years ago and Brady was running a completely different offense. Tampa Bay has been scoring at will. They are much more explosive than the 2017 Patriots.

“Nah, for what? That’s a totally different offense,” Cox said. “I mean he’s a great player [Brady]. It’s always a challenge when you’re going against him but we got to know that there’s 10 other guys on the field that got to do their job, too.

“For us, it’s about us, it’s not about them. They’re a good football team, just come off a win. And we just lost three games in a row, just come off a win, and it’s Thursday Night Football. I’m looking forward to it.”