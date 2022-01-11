Tom Brady Clowns Eagles Fans, Vows Redemption: ‘Expect to See That’

Whenever Tom Brady thinks of the Philadelphia Eagles he cringes and thinks of one thing. The trick play before the famed “Philly Special” that bounced off his outstretched fingertips.

While the gaffe wasn’t the reason why the New England Patriots lost Super Bowl LII, it was a game-changing play that stung Brady’s ego. And the seven-time champion can’t stop hearing about it. He’s reminded of the failed trick play every time he encounters an Eagles fan, especially on social media where the comments get personal. So Brady made a point to bring it up during his SiriusXM “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray.

He wanted to get ahead of the memes while letting everyone know that the time for redemption is now. Expect to see another version of it on Sunday. Here’s the hilarious exchange between Brady and Gray:

Tom Brady: I’m thinking the first play from scrimmage, I’ll hand it off and give it to a receiver and they’ll throw it back to me. So, what possibly could go wrong with that? I need to redeem myself so expect to see that at some point. Jim Gray: Do you think about that play often off your fingertips? Tom Brady: I get reminded of that play every time I see an Eagles fan, I get reminded of that play.

I already made the dropped pass joke so you can keep it to yourself the rest of the week! Let's Go! is out everywhere now: https://t.co/mwjXTzFc0u pic.twitter.com/fhzGZdlquP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 11, 2022

Brady Completed Trick Play Catch in 2015

Here’s something that has flown under the radar since February 4, 2018. Brady successfully ran and completed the “Philly Special” back in 2015 as a member of the Patriots. Ironically, New England lost that game 35-28 to Chip Kelly’s Eagles.

The play unfolded late in the third quarter on a crucial 3rd-and-3 with Philly leading 28-14. Brady called out “Clemson, Clemson” then received the pass from Danny Amendola and rumbled 35 yards for a first down.

Anybody else catch the name of that trick play Tom Brady called yesterday? Sounds familiar lol pic.twitter.com/aNKbU3mVbJ — Trent Simpson (@TMoney_8) December 7, 2015

The Patriots also beat the Eagles for a trick play in 2019 when Julian Edelman chucked a 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett. New England beat Philadelphia 17-10 in that game, the “rematch” after Super Bowl LII.

QB Julian Edelman finds Phillip Dorsett for 6️⃣ Pats take the lead in Philly (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/2YqsTN3tGG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2019

Winning Record Versus Philadelphia

Brady hasn’t owned the Eagles in eight career starts, but he’s definitely had his hand over their mouths. The 44-year-old quarterback has gone 6-2 against Philadelphia since 2003. He has 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (including two Super Bowls) while going 228-of-358 (63.6%) for 2,562 passing yards. While Eagles fans tend to razz Brady with a certain NSFW chant, there is mutual respect from the two sides.

“Yeah, they do a good job. They love their team,” Brady said prior to playing in Philly on October 14. “I played there quite a few times over the years and it’s a great football stadium. It’ll be a fun game Thursday night.”

Jalen Hurts is 23

First playoff start

Youngest Eagles QB to start a playoff game Tom Brady is 44

This will be his 46th playoff game pic.twitter.com/Y7N2jtbPTI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 11, 2022

Brady also hyped up his impending matchup with the Eagles by calling them the “toughest opponent” he’s faced all year.

“We’re going to have to play our best game of the year,” Brady told reporters on January 9. “I mean this is our toughest opponent all year. You know, we’re playing a team that’s very talented and made it to this point for a reason.”