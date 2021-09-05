Ex-Cowboys Star Names Rebuilt Eagles ‘Surprise Team’

The doomsday preppers have already built a bomb shelter for the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles. They are in rebuild mode and not expected to sniff the playoffs, right? Not exactly, according to one former NFC East rival quarterback.

Former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo thinks the Eagles could be a “surprise team” who could finish 10-6 or 11-5 and win the NFC East. Romo, an analyst for CBS Sports, was very complimentary of the entire Philly organization from team owner Jeffrey Lurie to head coach Nick Sirianni during a recent conference call with NFL reporters.

“I think the Eagles are going to be a surprise team,” Romo said, via CBS3. “If you go in and think they’re really not ready, they could shock a lot of people and go 10-6 or 11-5 very quickly. That’s an uphill battle right now but I still think they have a lot of talented players and the coaching staff is good. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the Eagles have a great season this year.”

The Eagles have officially named Jalen Hurts as the team's starting QB 😤 😤 😤pic.twitter.com/n8k2AdAzuo — Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) August 31, 2021

Romo also thinks big things are in store for new quarterback Jalen Hurts. The second-year player went 1-3 last year as the starter while throwing for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 354 yards and three scores.

“Jalen Hurts has an opportunity to show his ability and you’re not afforded that many in the NFL,” Romo said. “But he showed a lot of flashes last year and he has a chance to be very good.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Add Veteran Defensive Back

The Eagles made a minor move on Sept. 2 by adding veteran defensive back Andre Chachere to the active roster. The 25-year-old was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on cut-down day. He’s viewed as a depth signing who has familiarity with the Philly scheme having played under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon last season.

It appears the #Colts defense was caught by surprise on today’s decision to release cornerbacks Andre Chachere & Marvell Tell. We’ll see if either lands on the practice squad. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/PilO6wnU4y — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) September 1, 2021

Chachere (6-foot, 197 pounds) has never appeared in an NFL game despite stints on five different teams, including the Colts, Cardinals (twice), Texans, Lions, Panthers. He went undrafted out of San Jose State in 2018 after seeing action in 49 games. A three-year starter at cornerback, Chachere left the school with seven interceptions and 122 tackles. He has also spent time at nickel corner, safety, linebacker.

Eagles WRs Have Easiest Strength of Schedule

Take a flier on DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor in your upcoming fantasy football draft. Why? Because they have the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. The analytics-driven website pointed to Reagor’s potential switch to the slot as reason for “post-hype sleeper value.”

“With the softest schedule for receivers, this could be a fun start to the season for the young passing attack,” wrote Kent Weyrauch. “Its most difficult matchup is the Buccaneers. Eight of Philly’s matchups are rated 6.3 or better — very good matchups for the position.”

DeVonta Smith & Jalen Reagor ready to take flight 🦅 pic.twitter.com/jJpFViQPrm — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 4, 2021

The New York Giants (No. 2) and New England Patriots (No. 3) ranked behind the Eagles for softest schedules for wide receivers. The Eagles open the season on Sept. 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. Their secondary ranked dead-last last year in receiving yards surrendered (4,918) and third-worst in touchdowns (34).