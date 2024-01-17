Eagles’ Best Free Agent Fit at Biggest Position of Need Revealed

The Eagles‘ collapse over the second half of the season, and subsequential ouster in the NFC Wild Card laid bare Philadelphia’s most glaring deficiencies as an offseason of discontent gets underway.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield carved up the Eagles for 337 yards and three passing touchdowns, amid shoddy tackling and several coverage breakdowns in Philadelphia’s secondary, to guide Tampa Bay to the NFC Divisional Round with a 32-9 blowout.

Philadelphia’s loss raises significant questions about head coach Nick Sirianni’s job security, but regardless of who is on the sideline in 2024, general manager Howie Roseman has his work cut out for him rebuilding a defense that played a starring role in the Eagles losing six of their final seven games.

Pro Football Focus lists Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed as the one free agent that the Eagles ‘must sign’ this offseason.

“No Eagles cornerback earned a PFF coverage grade of 70.0 or better in 2023,” Gordon McGuinness writes for PFF. “If the team wants to get back to contending after a disappointing final stretch to the 2023 season, they will have to invest in the position again. Sneed would be a big splash in that regard. He is a capable, physical cornerback from either the inside or the outside, earning PFF coverage grades of 70.0 or better in three of his four NFL seasons.”

Ahead of the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Sneed has already produced 78 total tackles with two interceptions, while locking down opposing receivers. PFF points out the 26-year-old held opposing quarterbacks to a 55.9 passer rating when targeting him.

Sneed would be a big step towards plugging one of the most glaring weaknesses on the Eagles’ roster.

Can Eagles Afford L’Jarius Sneed?

Roseman and the Eagles have developed a track record for being among the most aggressive organizations in free agency in recent seasons.

Philadelphia is projected to have approximately $28.5 in cap space, ahead of the 2024 offseason, which should position Roseman to add the necessary upgrades to keep the Eagles competitive next season.

Following a dominant 2023 season, Spotrac projects Sneed could command upwards of $11.8 million annually. The veteran cornerback to signing a four-year contract worth $47.3 million this offseason, would make him the No. 16 highest-paid player at the position in the NFL.

Given that James Bradberry regressed during the 2023 season and injuries plagued Darius Slay down the stretch, it isn’t difficult to envision Sneed being on the Eagles’ radar to replace one of their veteran cornerbacks in 2024.

James Bradberry Benched During Eagles’ Loss to Buccaneers

Bradberry’s disappointing 2023 season came to a fitting end, when the 30-year-old was benched during the Eagles’ season-ending loss.

In the second quarter of the Eagles’ Wild Card loss to Tampa Bay, Bradberry was benched in favor of rookie Kelee Ringo.

If the Eagles decide to move on from Bradberry, Roseman and the front office might need to weigh whether to absorb a significant dead-money charge in 2024 or in 2025.

Releasing Bradberry prior to June 1 would trigger a $17.23 million dead-money charge in 2024, while designating the veteran corner a post-June 1 release would create $150,000 in cap space in 2024 but trigger dead money charges of $4.73 million in 2024 and $12.5 million in 2025.