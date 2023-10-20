Eagles Trade Proposal Sends Philly ‘Excellent’ & ‘Underrated’ Bears Defender

With the NFL’s trade deadline looming, a fascinating new acquisition has potentially emerged for the Philadelphia Eagles: Chicago Bears starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Patrick K. Flowers of Bleacher Nation compiled 10 trades he’d love to see happen, and for the Eagles, he has Philly sending a 2025 second round pick or a 2025 third rounder coupled with a 2025 fifth round selection in exchange for Johnson. It could be a win-win for the Eagles.

“The Bears could probably get a 2024 third-rounder for Jaylon Johnson this year, but the Eagles already spent that pick (trade with Houston) on draft day,” Flowers wrote on October 19.

“But, a second-round pick in 2025 or a third and fifth-round pick in 2025 could land the Eagles an excellent cornerback, a position they need help at right now. Philadelphia is in Super Bowl mode right now, so they can afford to pony up that extra value for reaching into the 2025 collection of draft picks instead of 2024.”

Trading for Jaylon Johnson Would Be Excellent Move for Philadelphia Eagles

Jaylon Johnson 🔒 on 3rd down 👌 pic.twitter.com/BxTDFsuG8r — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) October 18, 2023

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported Johnson was one of multiple Bears who could be traded before the October 31 deadline hits. If the Bears are looking to move him, Philadelphia would be an excellent spot. Last season before the trade deadline, Bears general manager Ryan Poles worked with Eagles GM Howie Roseman in a trade for a veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn.

Former Eagles director of player personnel, Ian Cunninham also currently serves as assistant GM for Chicago. Those connections should spur Roseman to at least pick up the phone and inquire about Johnson.

The Bears corner is in his fourth season and the final year of his rookie contract, so he could also be had for a bargain. He has a base salary just under $3 million this season. If he plays well, the Eagles would then have the opportunity to re-sign him. If not, they can let him hit the market.

Spotrac has Johnson’s next contract projection at three years and $23 million ($7.7 million per season). Over the Cap has his market valuation at $6 million per year.

Jaylon Johnson’s Stats Don’t Reflect His Play

Johnson has had some issues staying fully healthy since getting drafted in Round 2 out of Utah in 2020. Out of a possible 56 games, he has started 43 since entering the league. The 6-foot, 196-pound Johnson has amassed 137 total tackles (four for loss), three forced fumbles, 32 pass breakups and one interception.

His numbers are deceptively low, but that has had more to do with his situation in Chicago than anything else. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team called the Bears DB one of the NFL’s most underrated players.

#Bears CB Jaylon Johnson, one of the underrated players in the league, is OUT today vs. the Texans due to a quad injury. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2022

In four games this season, Johnson has allowed eight receptions on 17 targets for 95 yards (11.9 yards per catch). He has a very solid 80.9 coverage rating from PFF. Quarterbacks also have a paltry 64.6 rating when targeting him.

He has been the Bears’ best cover corner since he was drafted, and his interception total in particular is low for a reason: Other teams have simply avoided throwing in his direction.

When he’s fully healthy, as he is now, he’s one of the best cover corners in the NFL. He also knows he could be traded soon.

“I’m not oblivious, I’m not blind and I’m not exempt at the end of the day,” Johnson said on the October 17 episode of 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel Show. “When you trade Roquan (Smith) away, when you trade Robert Quinn away, man, you can trade anybody away. So, I mean, I’m definitely not exempt.”

Will Roseman make a move? He has before, so it wouldn’t surprise. With all the injuries Philly has had in the secondary, adding him could only help. Besides, Jaylon Johnson would look pretty great in Kelly Green.