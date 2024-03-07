Eagles Trade Proposal Swaps 3 Draft Picks for Avonte Maddox Replacement

The Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with veteran slot cornerback Avonte Maddox on March 6, leaving another void in their secondary.

Maddox’s release was a cap-saving move, as he would have cost Philadelphia $9.7 million against the salary cap. Now, there’s little doubt Philly will add CB to its priorities in the upcoming draft.

In his latest mock, Dane Brugler of The Athletic has the Eagles trading up from No. 22 to No. 17 overall to nab former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Brugler attended the NFL scouting combine, which was held from February 29 through March 3, and he based his mock on “what we know right now and what I heard while in Indianapolis.”

Dane Brugler: Nick Sirianni Wants Players With ‘Dog Mentality’

In Brugler’s proposal, the Eagles would send picks No. 22 and No. 97 this year along with a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for No. 17 overall. That’s where they’d pick Arnold. Brugler believes Arnold and the Eagles are a “perfect match in terms of need and fit.”

“Head coach Nick Sirianni talks about his players competing with a ‘dog mentality,’ and that might be the No. 1 trait that sticks out in Arnold’s game. He dominated during DB drills at the combine,” Brugler wrote.

With Maddox gone, the Eagles have James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, Mehki Garner, Tiawan Mullen, Zech McPhearson, Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo all on the roster at cornerback. Slay is their best CB, but both he and Bradberry are both over 30.

A wild card could be CB Isiah Rodgers, who served a one-year suspension in 2023 for gambling. Rodgers had a very good year in 2022 before getting suspended, and he’s eligible to petition the league to return now that the 2023 season is over.

Still, adding a young DB in the upcoming draft feels like a necessity. But will it be Arnold?

Would CB Terrion Arnold Be Good Fit for Philadelphia Eagles?

37” vert.

10’9” broad.

37" vert.

10'9" broad.

4.50u 40.

Arnold would be an interesting choice for Philly.

In 14 games last season (including bowl appearances) Arnold played 471 coverage snaps and allowed 41 receptions on 79 targets for 441 yards and two scores. Opposing quarterbacks had a collective 50.7 passer rating when throwing his way last year.

The young defensive back amassed 63 total tackles (6.5 for loss), 1.0 sacks, 12 pass breakups, a forced fumble and 5 interceptions in his final season with the Crimson Tide.

Here’s what NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote about Arnold:

Arnold possesses average size but plays with a desired level of aggression and competitiveness in both phases of his job. He’s fast and agile to match up against a variety of receiver flavors on the outside or in the slot. Arnold could squeeze routes tighter from off coverages and limit the yards after catch with a slightly different approach. His closing burst allows him to meet throws at the catch point with a natural feel for playing angles and attacking the receiver’s hands. Arnold will make mistakes with positioning and lose focus at times, but the athletic traits and nose for the ball create quality upside for him.

Arnold is also an excellent leader with strong character and a wicked competitive streak.

It remains to be seen whether Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will move up in the draft this year, but he’s done it before. Trading three picks to move up five spots might be a stretch, but if Arnold falls a bit, Roseman and company will likely pounce. We’ll see how it all shakes down.