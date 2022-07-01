Potential Blockbuster Trades to Shake Up Eagles Roster

Training camp is creeping up and roster tweaks could be on the horizon. The Philadelphia Eagles’ front office might want to address glaring holes that weren’t filled in the NFL draft. Or maybe they just want to unload some dead weight.

Whatever the case, July is the perfect time of year to make a low-risk trade. General manager Howie Roseman has never been a guy to rest on his laurels or not pick up the phone. That philosophy extends to rival executives calling him to check in on a player, as well as Roseman himself proposing something.

“Our job is to look for any opportunity to improve the team, and we’ll always do that, and we’ll have discussions on that,” Roseman said after the draft. “We can still continue to get better and add pieces, and we’ll do that.”

Howie Roseman has made big trades with Colts, Saints, and Dolphins last two years: Gave away:

– 6th overall in 2021

– 19th overall in 2022

– Carson Wentz Received:

– DeVonta Smith

– Jordan Davis

– AJ Brown

– 2023 1st round pick

– 2024 2nd round pick Remarkable…#Eagles pic.twitter.com/SVUXgjJbHP — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) May 12, 2022

3 Potential Blockbuster Trades Prior to Camp

The Eagles have ammunition in the holster if they wanted to take a swing for the fences ahead of training camp. The two biggest names are Jalen Reagor and Andre Dillard. Problem is, everyone knows they want to unload them. But let’s take a look at a few possible trades that could benefit both parties in the coming weeks.

Trade WR Jalen Reagor to Las Vegas for DE Clelin Ferrell

Why This Makes Sense for Vegas: Ferrell has been a first-round bust for the Raiders and they aren’t even trying to hide it. The No. 4 overall pick has seen his snaps decrease from 648 in 2019 all the way down to 261 in 2021, along with his sack totals: 4.5 to 1.5. Ferrell hasn’t been good. And now the Raiders have a new defensive coordinator and plan to switch to a three-man front. The writing appears to be on the wall for Ferrell.

Why This Makes Sense for Philly: Reagor is a wasted roster spot at this point with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Greg Ward all ahead of him on the depth chart. The Eagles also want to see what Devon Allen – a dual-threat on returns with his Olympic speed – and Britain Covey – a surprise standout at OTA sessions – can do at camp. This trade would provide the change of scenery both Reagor and Ferrell need. Plus, Philly could use an extra edge rusher.

Trade LT Andre Dillard and S K’Von Wallace to Cincinnati for S Jessie Bates

The #Bengals are placing the franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates, per multiple reports. One of the most underappreciated defensive players in the NFL, Bates has only missed one game in four years. Both sides will have until mid-July to hammer out a long-term deal. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 7, 2022

Why This Makes Sense for Cincinnati: The Bengals are in no rush to hand Bates the lucrative multi-year contract he desires, instead they want him to play on the franchise tag. He doesn’t want to do that. And, as Kelsey Conway reported, Bates is “unlikely” to return to Cincinnati next year if they force the issue. Meanwhile, starting left tackle Jonah Williams has suffered his fair share of injuries in Cincinnati as he heads toward free agency in 2024.

Why This Makes Sense for Philly: The Eagles need a starting safety. They could get by this season with Jaquiski Tartt and Marcus Epps, but why not trade for an All-Pro player? Offer Dillard and Wallace. It’s worth a shot. Dillard’s 2021 campaign was very hit and miss, according to Jimmy Kempski, and it seems silly to carry a one-dimensional backup tackle. And Wallace can’t seem to earn more than a special-teams role. If the Bengals don’t bite, throw in a late-round pick.

Trade RB Miles Sanders to Miami for TE Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki: 3.7% drop rate since entering the NFL in 2018. 7th lowest among all Tight Ends🐬 pic.twitter.com/4YnhFvqsk0 — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) June 26, 2022

Why This Makes Sense for Miami: The Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Gesicki back in March as the two sides work out a long-term extension. There are no reported hard feelings. However, Miami could decide to cheap out and hand the starting job to backup Durham Smythe, especially after backing the Brinks truck up for WR Tyreek Hill and CB Xavien Howard. The other part of the equation is RB Chase Edmonds. He has never tallied more than 116 touches in a season as walks into the RB1 role. Sanders would alleviate the burden in the backfield.

Why This Makes Sense for Philly: Sanders is eligible for an extension on his rookie deal as he enters his fourth season. There is no guarantee the Eagles will shell out big bucks for an injury-prone back with a history of drops and fumbles. When healthy, Sanders is explosive: 2,439 career rushing yards, 5.1 yards per carry. But Philly drafted a guy – Kenny Gainwell – ready to slide into the starting spot. It could be argued his potential is higher. Trade Sanders for Gesicki and pair him with Dallas Goedert, two birds of a feather. Both guys are excellent blockers, run angry, and ooze athleticism. They are also fairly young players: Goedert (27), Gesicki (26). Those two could morph into the NFL’s best tight end tandem.