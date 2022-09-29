‘Plummeting’ RB Headlines List of Eagles Trade Candidates

The NFL trade deadline is five weeks away but it’s never too early to start looking at possible moves. The Philadelphia Eagles have set the league on fire to start the season by dominating on both sides of the ball.

They rank No. 1 in total offense (447 yards per game) while outscoring opponents 86-50 through the first three weeks. Defensively, the Eagles own the No. 5 spot: 296.7 yards per game, 16.7 points allowed. Those numbers would be much stingier if not for some huge mental lapses in Week 1.

It happens. All good. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said it comes down to two things: creating turnovers and limiting explosive plays.

“That’s the double positive the head coach talks about. You’re talking about taking the ball away and limiting explosives,” Gannon told reporters. “There’s a whole formula that’s over my head. I know those are two winning stats.”

Bleacher Report Names 3 Trade Candidates

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey took a crack at predicting three guys who could be on the trade block after Week 3. It’s not an earth-shattering list but the names on it make sense: RB Trey Sermon, S K’Von Wallace, QB Gardner Minshew.

Sermon has been a weird player to get a read on. The Eagles have yet to make the veteran running back active this season, increasing the belief that he’s merely an insurance policy and depth piece should someone get hurt.

#Eagles are signing RB Trey Sermon to their practice squad, per source. The #49ers’ 2021 3rd-round selection was an All Big-Ten pick for the Buckeyes and is still just 21 years old. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2022

The former Oklahoma standout was explosive in college where he racked up 2,946 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns from 2017-2020. Maybe the Eagles should fire up a trade before it’s too late.

“The second-year running back could fill a backup or third-string role elsewhere in the league if injuries open up a spot for him,” wrote Tansey. “Philadelphia may be willing to part ways with Sermon for a late-round draft pick in case he does not pan out in its backfield.”

Kenny Golladay is making more money this year than Dallas Goedert, Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders, and Jalen Hurts combined. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) September 27, 2022

Keep an eye on starter Miles Sanders, too. He showed up on the injury report on Wednesday with a new hip injury. Sanders is in a contract year and poses significant trade value assuming the Eagles aren’t committed to him long-term.

Looking at the others: Wallace is a key special-teams player who is one major injury away from being called into service. The organization remains high on the third-year safety and his potential.

Meanwhile, Minshew would have an instant market (San Francisco 49ers? Seattle Seahawks? New England Patriots?) but he’s way too valuable to the Eagles. Especially since Jalen Hurts runs with such reckless abandon. He’s bound to miss a few games at some point. And Minshew fills a necessary void.

I want the Patriots to trade for Gardner Minshew. Can you imagine Minshew Mania in New England? It would be such a wild, but fun rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/QybKYEGfSE — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) September 27, 2022

Nick Sirianni Discusses Second-Half Struggles

If there is one area where the Eagles need to clean things up it’s in the second half. They have seemingly taken their foot off the gas after establishing what could be deemed insurmountable leads. Here’s how it has played out for them: 24-14 halftime lead on Detroit in Week 1; 24-7 halftime lead on Minnesota in Week 2; 24-0 halftime lead on Washington in Week 3.

The #Eagles today: ** 5-15 on 3rd downs

** Had more penalties

** Had the ball less

** Didn't score in the 1st, 3rd or 4th quarter Still won by 16 points — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 26, 2022

But Philadelphia has been outscored 22-0 in the fourth quarter this season. Zero. Goose eggs. Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about it being a balancing act. He actually thought the offense remained “super aggressive” versus Washington, although the Minnesota game lacked second-half juice.

“Wise man avoids all extremes. You don’t want to be extreme in anything you do,” Sirianni told reporters. “You don’t want to take your foot completely off the gas, you don’t want to go super aggressive to try to put the game away. You want to just continue do what you did well, understanding the defense is going to adjust. We’ve talked through all those things. We know we have to be better in the second half. Obviously, that starts with coaching.”